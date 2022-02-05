The best GeForce Now games

GeForce Now is one of the most unique game streaming services on the market. Rather than giving players a catalog of titles for their monthly fee, subscribers instead access their own library of games from third-party storefronts such as Steam and the Epic Games Store. Games can be played remotely on Android devices, MacBooks, or even underpowered laptops. It’s definitely a unique approach to the game streaming concept, but there’s one big catch — just because you own a game doesn’t mean it’s compatible with GeForce Now.

That’s right, not every title in your massive Steam library will run on GeForce Now. The service has made huge strides over the past few years, however, with more than 1,000 titles now playable on the service. If you’re having trouble figuring out what to play using your new subscription — or if you’re just wondering whether your favorite game is compatible with the service — here’s a look at some of the best games on GeForce Now.

Cyberpunk 2077 78 % M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia Genre Role-playing (RPG) Developer CD Projekt RED Publisher CD Projekt RED Release December 09, 2020 Although it ran into plenty of issues on Xbox and PlayStation, many of Cyberpunk 2077's technical problems are all but solved on PC. And even though it didn't quite live up to the hype, there's no denying the world of Night City is one worthy of your time. Aside from its sprawling metropolis, you'll find a deep RPG with hundreds of weapons, upgrades, and unlockable content — not to mention a story that branches in multiple directions based on your actions. Cyberpunk 2077 has only improved with time, and it truly is an impressive RPG. Read our full Cyberpunk 2077 review

New World 57 % 3/5 T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows) Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Amazon Game Studios, Orange County Publisher Amazon Game Studios Release September 28, 2021 Without a doubt the largest MMO launched in recent memory, New World quickly garnered millions of players within a few days of release. Offering a skill-based, action combat system and plenty of life skills to keep you busy, New World is a fresh take on the genre. The grind won't be for everybody — and endgame still needs some work — but New World remains one of the most popular MMOs around, and it's entirely playable through GeForce Now. Read our full New World review

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy 81 % 3.5/5 T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Eidos Montréal Publisher Square Enix Release October 26, 2021 After stumbling with Marvel's Avengers, Square Enix redeemed itself with Guardians of the Galaxy. The title walked away with several trophies during The Game Awards 2021, and its narrative was a particular standout. You'll follow Star-Lord and his band of misfits as they try to scam their way into wealth. Things don't quite go as planned, and what follows is an incredible journey that few other games can offer. Read our full Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review

Far Cry 6 74 % 4.5/5 M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia Genre Shooter, Adventure Developer Ubisoft Toronto Publisher Ubisoft Entertainment Release October 07, 2021 Ubisoft doesn't stray too far from the formula with Far Cry 6, but it does just enough to reinvigorate the series and keep you playing for hours on end. Taking place in the fictional land of Yara, you'll be tasked with overthrowing a dictator who refuses to cede power — although the story isn't the main reason you'll stick around. Instead, bombastic setpieces, a deep arsenal of weapons, and new enemies around every corner will constantly push you forward and force you to think on your feet. Read our full Far Cry 6 review

Dying Light 2: Stay Human 3/5 M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Techland Publishing Publisher Techland Publishing, Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd. Release February 04, 2022 After years of waiting, Dying Light 2 is finally here — and it doesn't disappoint. The sequel takes everything you loved about the original and cuts out all the fluff. You'll be scrambling across rooftops, engaging in visceral melee combat, and working your way through a city overrun with enemies. It's characters leave a bit to be desired, but fans can overlook the story in favor of its top-notch gameplay. Read our full Dying Light 2: Stay Human review

Destiny 2 74 % 3.5/5 T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia Genre Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Tactical, Adventure Developer Bungie Publisher Activision Release September 06, 2017 Expertly merging common MMO tropes with fast-paced FPS action, Destiny 2 remains one of the most popular shooters on the market. Running it with maxed-out graphics, however, requires a beefy gaming rig. With GeForce Now, players don't have to worry — so long as they have a solid internet connection, they can run the game with the graphics turned all the way up. Read our full Destiny 2 review

Fortnite 68 % 4/5 T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Strategy Developer Epic Games Publisher Epic Games Release July 25, 2017 Epic Games is a huge supporter of GeForce Now, so it should come as no surprise that its pop-culture phenomenon, Fortnite , is compatible with the service. Players who own older computers that can't run the building-based, battle royale chaos can rest easy knowing that Fortnite will remain in the catalog for the duration of its existence. Read our full Fortnite review

Dauntless 67 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Phoenix Labs Publisher Phoenix Labs, Epic Games Release September 26, 2019 Monster Hunter: World isn't currently available on GeForce Now, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy some monster-slaying fun! Dauntless — a game heavily inspired by the Monster Hunter series — offers up a streamlined version of the "hunt, craft, and repeat" gameplay loop that has hooked millions of players. It also includes crossplay, allowing you to team up with friends on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Path of Exile 82 % M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One Genre Role-playing (RPG), Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure, Indie Developer Grinding Gear Games Publisher Grinding Gear Games Release October 23, 2013 Arguably a better Diablo game than Diablo 3, Path of Exile takes the best features from hit ARPGs and adds its own modern flair. Path of Exile has been regularly updated over its long shelf life and will soon be receiving a massive new expansion. The new campaign is so extensive that the developers are calling it Path of Exile 2. It's expected to release sometime this year, and when it does it'll be compatible with GeForce Now.

Warframe 77 % M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Digital Extremes Publisher Digital Extremes Release March 25, 2013 This bizarre co-op shooter has been around for nearly a decade and shows no signs of slowing down. Players choose between one of the 30-plus Warframes — sort of like Classes in an MMORPG — and take part in fast-paced, sci-fi shootouts. If guns aren't your thing, Warframe also features a wide variety of melee weapons that allow you to get up close and personal with your intergalactic foes.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 95 % 4/5 M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer CD Projekt RED Publisher WB Games, Bandai Namco Entertainment, cdp.pl, Spike ChunSoft Release May 19, 2015 Even those with solid gaming PCs might think twice about streaming this one, as running it with maxed-out settings is sure to be a burden on their system. GeForce Now can handle the massive open world of The Witcher 3 without a hiccup, and it even allows you to play the game remotely from an underpowered laptop. If you've yet to experience the politically charged journey of Geralt, GeForce Now gives you an easy way to do so. Read our full The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt review

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive 82 % M Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Mac Genre Shooter, Tactical Developer Hidden Path Entertainment, Valve Corporation Publisher Valve Corporation Release August 21, 2012 Valve has offered up most of its catalog to GeForce Now — including classics such as Half-Life 2 and Team Fortress 2. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is also part of that selection, and the game runs surprisingly well on Nvidia's service. Competitive esports players might shy away from streaming such a game — that is, one that relies heavily on twitch reflexes — but the rest of us can still have a blast running around with our knives in Casual Mode.

Apex Legends 78 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Shooter Developer Respawn Entertainment Publisher Electronic Arts Release February 04, 2019 With new content always on the horizon, Apex Legends continues to be one of the most popular battle royales. The squad-based shooter relies heavily on teamwork, and you'll need to carefully coordinate your attacks with your fellow combatants if you hope to make it out of Kings Canyon alive. Each character comes with a unique set of abilities, making it of paramount importance to play as a team.

Rocket League 83 % E Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Racing, Sport, Indie Developer Psyonix Publisher Psyonix Release July 07, 2015 Who would have thought that combining a soccer game and a racing game could result in something so fun? Rocket League released nearly seven years ago and still manages to pull in thousands of players every day. For a game this bizarre, that's quite the achievement. Players are tasked with driving their vehicles into a massive ball and guiding it toward the other team's goal. It sounds weird — and it certainly is — but once you start playing, it's difficult to put down.

League of Legends 76 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac Genre MOBA Developer Riot Games Publisher GOA Games Services Ltd., Riot Games, Tencent Holdings Ltd Release October 27, 2009 League of Legends is by far the most popular MOBA on the market. In fact, it boasts a player base of more than 100 million. All those fans now have a new way to play, as the title is fully compatible with GeForce Now. Developer Riot Games is staying busy with other games in its roster — such as Valorant — but that doesn't mean League of Legends has fallen by the wayside. The title almost always has some cool event going on, with plenty more coming up throughout the rest of the year. We're excited to see what will happen next.

Dota 2 80 % Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac Genre Strategy, MOBA Developer Valve Corporation Publisher Valve Corporation Release July 09, 2013 If you're not a League of Legends fan, no worries. Valve's own MOBA is also available on GeForce Now. Dota 2 has become more complex than League of Legends , but also less dynamic. We'd even call it more restrictive. In typical MOBA fashion, players will march down lanes and try to destroy the enemies' Ancient while simultaneously defending their own. It sounds like a simple task, but winning a round involves teamwork, dexterity, and hundreds of hours of practice. This is one GeForce Now title we could spend a few hours (or more) navigating.

Control 84 % 3.5/5 M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia Genre Shooter, Adventure Developer Remedy Entertainment Publisher 505 Games Release August 27, 2019 Control holds the title as one of the most ambitious games of 2019 . In this game, you play Jesse, who has supernatural powers. Powers include telekinesis and levitation and can be used to your advantage throughout the game. Each power provides you the tools suited for a diversity of landscapes along with abilities to counter and defeat your opponents. Control is similar to Metroidvania in the ways players improve their knowledge and skillset as the game goes on. Control has received widespread acclaim from players and creators within the gaming industry for this innovative approach. Read our full Control review

