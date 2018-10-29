Digital Trends
Concept images dress up a new Mac Mini in a sleek space gray

The Mac Mini has not gotten a major upgrade in over four years, but with the latest Apple event now being less than a day away, rumors continue to surface on what a refreshed model can look like. That is exactly why one designer has taken it on himself to put together a package of new Apple concept images all dressed up in space gray, as spotted by 9to5Mac.

The concepts, designed by Viktor Kádár as part of a collaboration with the blog iMagazin, envision some of the upgrades that Apple fans have long wanted to see on a new Mac Mini.

Aside from coming outfitted in the new space gray color, around the back of the Mac Mini device in the concept are some new ports. These include four USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and the usual HDMI, SD card reader, and ethernet jack. That is a modern change from the current Mac mini, which sports four USB 3.0 ports and Thunderbolt 2 ports.

Ports on the back of the concept Mac Mini (via Viktor Kádár)

Other concept images in the package also envision a new wireless space gray magic keyboard, with a Touch Bar and Touch ID included on board. These are a bit more of wild shots, but tie in with concepts for a new slim-bezel Apple display, which is something that remains unlikely for the October 30 event.

Though these images are nothing but a concept, it sure does stir up hype for what Apple might have on showcase at the event. As last noted it is widely expected for the new Mac Mini model to come with new processors aimed at professional users. However, given that the Mac mini has always been compact, a complete design revamp remains unlikely.

As for the other Apple products expected at the October 30 event, it is widely believed that a new MacBook, iMac, and iPad could also be showcased. There have been several leaks supporting new products recently including a canceled education order, and filings over at the Eurasian Economic Commission. Recent reports from Bloomberg have also suggested that a new MacBook might be coming in a 12-inch model, with slimmer bezels, a retina display, modern USB-C ports, and maybe even an eighth-generation Intel processor.

