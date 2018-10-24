Leak confirms new MacBook, Mac Mini, and iMac are incoming

Digital Trends
Arif Bacchus
By
A day after a delayed education order hinted at new MacBook models, another leak is seemingly confirming new products from Apple. In the latest, new filings with the Eurasian Economic Commission hint at several new MacBook, Mac Mini, and iMac models.

The filings, originally spotted by Consomac.fr, reveal that Apple has been granted permission to sell and market the new laptops and desktop models in central and northern Eurasia. Translated from the original language, the filings also show Apple model numbers which have never been seen before — including A1993, A2115, A2116, and A1932. These seem to refer to the iMac, Mac Mini, and MacBook, though the A1932 model has previously been found in prior filings.

Similar filings from the Eurasian Economic Commission have come up in the past, and the updated model numbers make sense and confirm the existence of new devices. The filings, though, reveal little about what specs the new models will feature.

Neither the MacBook Air nor the Mac Mini have seen updates for some time, dating back to the middle of 2017, and late 2014. The Mac Mini is still running Intel Haswell Processors, and the MacBook Air was just refreshed in mid-2017, but without new processors and just getting a bump in processing speed from 1.6GHz to 1.8GHz.

Based on previous speculation from supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, it could be likely that this incoming MacBook is meant to replace the MacBook Air with a new model featuring a 13-inch Retina display and updated Intel chipset.  Previous rumors have also indicated that new MacBook Air replacement models could come in at a costly $1,200, with a price drop on older models to $999. And, considering the last iMac was more of a workstation, the new model could also possibly be refreshed with Intel’s latest 9th-generation processors, with little or no design changes.

There is less than a week now until the October 30 Apple event. The fourth Apple event of the year, it is widely expected to feature an iPad Pro 2018 with smaller bezels, with an AirPods 2 also likely to be unveiled. The timing is just right, especially after recent device unveils from Apple competitors, including the Google Pixel Slate, and the Microsoft Surface Pro 6.

