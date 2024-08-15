 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Mac Mini with M2 has a nice $100 discount today

By and
The Mac mini on a wooden table.
Digital Trends

Best Buy has some great desktop computer deals, making it possible to save plenty of cash on the latest Mac mini. That goes for the cheaper Mac mini with M2 chip, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage which is down to $499 from $599, and the beefed up model with 512GB of SSD storage is $699 instead of $799. Both systems are great for a tiny macOS setup at home for a highly affordable price. Here’s what you need to know, or you can simply tap the buy button below.

Mac mini M2/8GB/256GB SSD — $499, was $599

Mac mini M2/8GB/512GB SSD — $699

Why you should buy the Mac mini

One of the best desktop computers around, the Mac mini is powerful, stylish, and surprisingly tiny for fitting into your living space. Whichever model you choose from above, you get the powerful M2 chip which has an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU. It offers 18% faster performance when handling everyday tasks, with up to 35% better performance for graphic-intensive things. A 16-core Neural Engine is perfect for advanced machine learning too.

Alongside the processing prowess, there’s 8GB of memory and either 256GB or 512GB of SSD storage depending on the model you go for. Two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI port, two USB-A ports, a headphone jack, and Ethernet port are all useful too. Support for two displays is perfect once you buy some of the best monitors for Mac mini. Thanks to the powerful processor, it’s ideal for extensive working from home and multitasking. Being so small, it’ll easily fit into your home, barely taking up any room. It’s an ideal entry point to macOS for anyone who doesn’t want to spend thousands on one of the best MacBooks.

In his review of the Apple Mac mini, our computer editor Luke Larsen called it the “best mini computer ever.” Here’s what he has to say about this deal:

“There’s never been a compact computer quite like the modern Mac mini. It’s the cheapest way to get into the Mac ecosystem, and at $499, you’re going to be supremely happy with how you spent your money. I’d recommend getting more RAM and storage, but if your computing needs are fairly modest, that base configuration should be just fine. The only reason not to buy it? Supposedly, an M4 refresh is coming either in late 2024 or early 2025, and if you believe the rumors, there’s actually a redesign in store for the Mac mini. It’s a pretty big deal considering how long it’s been since Apple has changed the design. That being said, it’s just a rumor, and at the very least, is still a handful of months away.”

The Apple Mac mini normally costs $599 for the M2/8GB/256GB SSD variety and $799 for the M2/8GB/512GB SSD version. Right now, you can buy either for $100 off at Best Buy, bringing the price down to $499 or $699 respectively. Check out the deal now before they end soon. This is a good addition to your tech setup.

Mac mini M2/8GB/256GB SSD — $499, was $599

Mac mini M2/8GB/512GB SSD — $699

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best laptop deals: Save on the Dell XPS 14, MacBook Pro 16 and more
The Dell XPS 14 on a white table with the screen open.

Almost everything these days is online, so having a laptop is almost a requirement for daily life. Luckily, you don't have to spend hundreds or thousands on the best laptops since even some of the best laptop brands have some solid budget options or have deals going on them. That said, you can certainly grab some really high-end laptops that compete on the same level as desktop computers, so you have an absolute ton of options, regardless of what you're looking for.
As such we've collected these deals from the best brands, you'll find HP laptop deals, Dell laptop deals, Acer laptop deals, Lenovo laptop deals, and more. They run the gamut from Chromebook deals and 2-in-1 laptop deals to powerful gaming laptop deals and everything in between.

HP Chromebook 14a -- $280, was $370

Read more
This super unique mini gaming PC is nearly half off today
The Acemagic mini gaming PC on a white background.

If you’re checking out all the gaming PC deals going on and longing for something a little bit different, we’ve spotted something unique out there. Over at Amazon, you can buy an Acemagic Mini Gaming PC for $359 instead of $599 -- and it’s certainly something special. An extra $40 can also be taken off once you tap the apply coupon button. We wouldn’t recommend it for dedicated gamers (who will already be looking at the price and skipping it). But for casual players who want something that can live among their usual living room setup, it’s pretty cool. Let’s take a deeper look.

Why you should buy the Acemagic Mini Gaming PC
The Acemagic Mini Gaming PC is an interesting PC. It touts itself as a gaming PC, but it’s not really high-end enough for that. It only has an integrated graphics card after all. However, it is reasonably powerful elsewhere, especially given how small it is. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i9-11900H processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage.

Read more
Hurry! The Dell Inspiron desktop is on clearance today!
The Dell Inspiron Desktop on a white background.

Dell continues its reign of providing great desktop computer deals with an excellent clearance deal on a Dell Inspiron Desktop. Usually $1,330, it’s down to $1,000 for a limited time only, and it offers plenty of appealing hardware for anyone keen to work effectively. If that sounds like you, keep reading and we’ll take you through what it has to offer. As a clearance deal, it’s likely to end soon -- so be quick.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron Desktop
This particular model of the Dell Inspiron Desktop has specs which are well-suited for working well from home. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700 processor, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. Unusually, it also has a dedicated graphics card, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, meaning it can handle some light gaming when you’re enjoying downtime from work.

Read more