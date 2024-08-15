The Mac Mini with M2 has a nice $100 discount today

Best Buy has some great desktop computer deals, making it possible to save plenty of cash on the latest Mac mini. That goes for the cheaper Mac mini with M2 chip, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage which is down to $499 from $599, and the beefed up model with 512GB of SSD storage is $699 instead of $799. Both systems are great for a tiny macOS setup at home for a highly affordable price. Here’s what you need to know, or you can simply tap the buy button below.

Mac mini M2/8GB/256GB SSD — $499, was $599

Mac mini M2/8GB/512GB SSD — $699



Why you should buy the Mac mini

One of the best desktop computers around, the Mac mini is powerful, stylish, and surprisingly tiny for fitting into your living space. Whichever model you choose from above, you get the powerful M2 chip which has an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU. It offers 18% faster performance when handling everyday tasks, with up to 35% better performance for graphic-intensive things. A 16-core Neural Engine is perfect for advanced machine learning too.

Alongside the processing prowess, there’s 8GB of memory and either 256GB or 512GB of SSD storage depending on the model you go for. Two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI port, two USB-A ports, a headphone jack, and Ethernet port are all useful too. Support for two displays is perfect once you buy some of the best monitors for Mac mini. Thanks to the powerful processor, it’s ideal for extensive working from home and multitasking. Being so small, it’ll easily fit into your home, barely taking up any room. It’s an ideal entry point to macOS for anyone who doesn’t want to spend thousands on one of the best MacBooks.

In his review of the Apple Mac mini, our computer editor Luke Larsen called it the “best mini computer ever.” Here’s what he has to say about this deal:

“There’s never been a compact computer quite like the modern Mac mini. It’s the cheapest way to get into the Mac ecosystem, and at $499, you’re going to be supremely happy with how you spent your money. I’d recommend getting more RAM and storage, but if your computing needs are fairly modest, that base configuration should be just fine. The only reason not to buy it? Supposedly, an M4 refresh is coming either in late 2024 or early 2025, and if you believe the rumors, there’s actually a redesign in store for the Mac mini. It’s a pretty big deal considering how long it’s been since Apple has changed the design. That being said, it’s just a rumor, and at the very least, is still a handful of months away.”

