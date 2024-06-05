 Skip to main content
The 2022 MacBook Air has a nice discount at Amazon today

By
Apple's M2 MacBook Air is super thin and light.
Apple

Always a great place to check for laptop deals, Amazon has a great one on the Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip right now. Usually costing $999, you can buy the popular laptop for just $829 right now so you’re saving a huge $170. The discount is highly unlikely to stick around given it’s a limited time deal, so if you’re keen to learn more about it, take a quick read below before you miss out.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air M2

When we reviewed the Apple MacBook Air M2, we described it as “what Apple has always wanted”. It’s incredibly thin, has great battery life, all while performing admirably. At its heart is its M2 chip along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. We’d like to have seen more storage but memory wise, this may not sound as good as the best laptops but Apple knows how to use its hardware well.

The bigger highlight is its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina screen which has over 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and support for one billion colors so you get vibrant images and incredible detail. It looks great while you’re working as well as makes movies or shows you’re viewing truly pop on screen. Alongisde that, for taking video calls, you have a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array, and there’s a four-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio support.

The MacBook Air M2 remains one of the best MacBooks around thanks to such power and versatility. It weighs just 2.7 pounds thanks to its all-aluminium unibody while there’s up to 18 hours of battery life which easily outperforms the other best laptop brands. It all comes together to make the MacBook Air M2 a highly attractive option for many people. It looks good, offers excellent performance, and it’s highly portable. What more could you want from a laptop? If you have other Apple devices, you’ll also love how seamlessly everything works together.

The Apple MacBook Air M2 normally costs $999. Right now, you can buy it from Amazon for $829 meaning you’re saving $170 off the regular price. Sure to be a big hit with many people, this is a limited time deal so don’t count on it sticking around for long. Hit the button below before you miss out.

