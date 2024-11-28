 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t make this huge mistake when buying a MacBook on Black Friday

By
The MacBook Pro 16-inch on a table.
Chris Hagan / Digital Trends

Black Friday and Cyber Monday is going to be a fantastic time to buy a MacBook. Whether you’re looking for a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, you’re bound to find some killer Black Friday MacBook deals that reduce prices to lower than they’ve ever been before.

For example, the M1 MacBook Air is already selling for just $599, while the M4 MacBook Pro has been reduced to $1,399 — just to show how far-reaching the savings are.

Recommended Videos

But regardless of what kind of MacBook you need, there’s one recent change in the lineup that affects nearly every option you can purchase.

I’m talking, of course, about the recent change in RAM configurations. Get this wrong, and you could be throwing away hundreds of dollars.

Someone using a MacBook Pro M4.
Chris Hagan / Digital Trends

With the launch of the M4 MacBook Pros last month, Apple also updated RAM configurations across the board, moving from 8GB to 16GB. So, the base M4 MacBook Pro, M3 MacBook Air, and M2 MacBook Air all began selling with 16GB of RAM. But here’s the important point: Apple added RAM without raising prices. In the past, Apple charged $200 for moving from 8GB to 16GB — and now, it’s free. All in all, this was very good news, and was celebrated by the Mac enthusiast community.

Related

But admittedly, it does make buying MacBooks a bit more complicated, especially if you’re hunting for the best deal. The problem is that third-party retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart, all sell 8GB versions of these laptops, and they don’t always reflect Apple’s changes in pricing. So, when you’re perusing MacBook deals, keep your eye on the specification configuration you’re buying.

How much RAM do you need exactly? Well, 16GB is ideal for a MacBook Pro, especially at reduced prices, but if you really want to find something more affordable, don’t forget: It’s a $200 upgrade. If an 8GB model is only selling for $20 or $30 less, that’s not just worth it.

This same pattern plays out with MacBooks Pros as well. Buying previous-generation MacBook Pros is a great way of getting the Pro upgrade for less money — especially if it’s the better screen, ports, speakers, and webcam you’d benefit from.

But do the math. There are 8GB versions of the M3 MacBook Pro out there that aren’t inexpensive enough — or even 16GB versions of the M3 MacBook Pro that haven’t factored in the pricing change made to the M4 MacBook Pro. For a MacBook Pro, you’ll likely appreciate having the extra memory, so take that into consideration before you pull the trigger.

The last thing to mention is that there are distinctions between these models, even if they look identical in the photos. For example, there’s a big improvement to the webcam going from the M3 MacBook Pro to the M4 MacBook Pro. It also has a screen that now maxes out at 1,000 nits while working outside. These won’t be game-changers for everyone, but they’re features that are worth considering before pulling the trigger.

Our complete guide to the best Black Friday Apple deals will offer the best options. Pay close attention to RAM, and you should be able to snag a discounted MacBook that will last you many years.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Luke Larsen
Luke Larsen
Senior Editor, Computing
Luke Larsen is the Senior Editor of Computing, managing all content covering laptops, monitors, PC hardware, Macs, and more.
Apple faces challenges with bringing OLED to the MacBook Air
The MacBook Air on a white table.

A report from Korean outlet The Elec suggests the OLED MacBook Air that Apple was allegedly planning to release in 2027 could face significant delays. While progress for the OLED MacBook Pro seems to be going smoothly, the price increase caused by the new display technology is a much bigger problem for the budget MacBook Air models.

One of the biggest selling points of the MacBook Air is its lower price, making it great for first-time Mac buyers, students, and anyone else who doesn't expressly need the power of a Pro. While price increases are a natural part of the tech industry, the slightly disappointing sales of the 2024 OLED iPad Pro suggest that a new display simply isn't enough of an incentive for consumers to justify a higher price tag.

Read more
The MacBook Air just got a surprise upgrade that everyone will love
The MacBook Air on a white table.

Apple announced an unexpected change to the current M2 and M3 MacBook Air today: more memory. Alongside the overarching bump to RAM in base configurations of the M4 iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro, Apple also announced that the 8GB versions of the M2 and M3 MacBook Air have also been removed from the lineup.

Starting today, the M2 MacBook Air and M3 MacBook Air will both have 16GB as the starting configuration. But here's the kicker: Apple isn't raising prices. That means if you'd spent $1,199 on an M2 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM yesterday, you'd be getting it today for just $999. As much as that'll sting for recent buyers, it's great news for people buying MacBook Airs this holiday season.

Read more
Massive M4 MacBook Pro leaks have been ‘confirmed’ to be true
Russian YouTuber Romancev768 with what is claimed to be a real M4 MacBook Pro unit.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen a spate of leaks showing off what are alleged to be the upcoming M4 MacBook Pro. From photos of retail boxes to full-blown unboxing videos, the internet has been awash with the next MacBook Pro, despite the fact that Apple hasn’t even announced it yet.

Despite the constant media attention, there have been consistent doubts about the leaks -- for some, they just had a few too many question marks to be trusted. Yet Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has just dropped a bombshell by throwing his weight behind the leaks, writing in his latest Power On newsletter: “I can confirm that these are indeed Apple’s upcoming M4 MacBook Pros.” Gurman is one of the most accurate and consistent Apple leakers in the business and claims to have sources deep inside the company. So, when he says something is genuine, there’s a good chance he’s right.

Read more