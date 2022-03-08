  1. Computing

This bizarre MacBook Pro mod is a DIY enthusiast’s dream

Alex Blake
By

Purchasing a new Mac can be expensive, but some enterprising souls have apparently found a way to buy into the Mac ecosystem for less. It’s all thanks to a clever MacBook Pro mod — although it’s certainly not for everyone.

The concept comes from leaker DuanRui, who shared a couple of images on Twitter. The pictures show someone using the lower half of a MacBook Pro minus the display — in other words, the keyboard, trackpad, and Touch Bar remain intact. This is plugged into an external monitor, creating a weird Frankenstein’s monster of a desktop setup that must have Steve Jobs rolling in his grave.

A person using the lower half of a MacBook Pro without the display.
Image credit: DuanRui

DuanRui claims that “more and more people” are creating this bizarre hybrid creation as an alternative to the Mac Mini. Apple’s smallest desktop Mac is also its most affordable (starting at $699), but that’s still a fair wad of cash. For some people, finding a working second-hand MacBook Pro base sans monitor might be a cheaper option.

Apple is expected to launch a high-end Mac Mini at its Peek Performance event today. With the current top-of-the-line Mac Mini priced at $1,099 and the new version likely costing at least this much, you might feel that’s too expensive if you’re looking for a small-scale desktop Mac.

DuanRui goes on to list a couple of other reasons someone might opt for such an extreme solution: “Not only does it have a trackpad and keyboard, but it also has better speakers,” they explain.

Ultimately, though, it’s a bit of a strange solution if you want to save space but don’t fancy a Mac Mini, since all modern MacBooks can be run in “clamshell” mode — with their lids closed — which lets you stash them out of the way behind your monitor. Add in one of Apple’s Magic Trackpads and you get the same excellent speakers and trackpad as the strange creation highlighted by DuanRui, without the hassle of a DIY job or finding one for sale.

Still, there’s no doubting it’s an unusual and intriguing solution. If you’re willing to get your hands dirty (or look for someone who has done the hard work for you), you might find it’s a good alternative to buying a Mac Mini — even if the rest of us steer clear.

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch Apple’s Peek Performance event on March 8

Apple invitation graphic for Peek Performance event.

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas play deadly games in Deep Water

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas in Deep Water.

These huge solar arrays are set for a mammoth space voyage

huge solar arrays mammoth space voyage psyche array

Why are so many people booking Airbnb rooms in Ukraine?

airbnb offering free rooms to those displaced by california wildfires

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for March 2022

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

Hackers nabbed Galaxy source code, Samsung confirms

Taking the S Pen out of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Turning Red review: Girl meets world in another Pixar charmer

Panda Mei looks at her friends in a scene from Turning Red.

The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 keyboard cases

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with keyboard.

Best refurbished MacBook deals for March 2022

macbook pro 13 inch vs air m1

Best Microsoft Surface Laptop deals for March 2022

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Best Dell laptop deals for March 2022

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

Is that Nothing’s first phone in photo of founder Carl Pei?

Concept for Nothing smartphone

Prime Video reportedly in talks about a God of War TV series

Kratos and son in God of War.