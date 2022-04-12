 Skip to main content
  1. Computing

MacBook production delays could cause trouble for Apple

David Matthews
By

Apple is rumored to be releasing updated versions of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13 lines later this year. Unfortunately, the pandemic is still causing delays as manufacturers implement measures to prevent additional spread — and now those release dates could be in jeopardy.

Shanghai and other Chinese cities are instituting lockdowns in response to the latest wave of infections according to a report from Nikkei Asia. Three of Apple’s key manufacturing partners have been affected and ceased production due to the lockdowns. Pegatron, an important iPhone supplier, halted production at two of its sites. Quanta, a big name in laptop and MacBook manufacturing, also halted production near Shanghai.

The action by Quanta could mean that Apple may have to push release dates for upcoming MacBook models. Quanta manufacturers nearly all MacBook models, so a delay would affect future release dates. Other major manufacturers such as Dell, HP, and Lenovo could face similar setbacks.

On the plus side, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo noted that iPhone supplies won’t be affected as much as Foxconn is able to assist Pegatron with production. Foxconn was also able to pick up the slack for iPads due to iPad maker Compal Electronics closing down operations.

The Nikkei Asia report also details how printed circuit board (PCB) makers Unimicron, BizLink, and Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation also had to cease operations around Shanghai. They are key suppliers for Dell and Tesla.

About 161 companies have stopped production in Shanghai and Kunshan, both of which are huge technological sectors in China. Considering that China manufacturers much of the world’s technology, this will likely impact many tech companies that don’t have alternative manufacturing plants elsewhere.

This will no doubt disappoint many who may be waiting for MacBooks updated with the M2 processor. The MacBook Air in particular is rumored to be completely redesigned and include the MagSafe 3 charging that’s in the current 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. The current M1 MacBook Air is already a portable powerhouse in its own right and an M2 processor would continue that.

Editors' Recommendations

Lambda’s machine learning laptop is a Razer in disguise

The Tensorbook ships with an Nvidia RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU.

DuckDuckGo’s beta browser for MacOS puts privacy first

The DuckDuckGo Web Browser on MacOS

Apple may have just accidentally leaked a new Mac Mini

Apple Mac Mini M1 sitting on a desk.

Did Apple just forget about its brand-new Studio Display?

The Mac Studio and Studio Display on a desk.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

For All Mankind’s new teaser announces season 3 premiere

Welcome to Mars in For All Mankind season 3.

The best PC games for 2022

Spartans attacking each other in Halo Infinite

The best messaging apps for Android and iOS

best messaging apps allo

FIFA+ arrives just in time for the World Cup

FIFA Plus streaming app on an iPhone.

Best VPN Services 2022 — Today’s Top Picks

best VPN services

The best keyboard apps for iPhone in 2022

best keyboards for the iPhone

Expand your game storage with this 2TB PS5 SSD and save $140

A close-up of the Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes features three campaigns

fire emblem warriors campaigns three hopes protagonist shez