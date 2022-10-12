Microsoft Adaptive Accessories will be available October 25

Microsoft has announced that its Adaptive Accessories, which include the Xbox Adaptive Controller, will be available starting October 25 as an effort to make accessibility features an integral part of Windows 11.

Having first introduced its Adaptive Accessories and Surface Adaptive Kit at its Microsoft Ability Summit in May, the brand detailed that the product series includes peripherals that are modified to fit the needs of unconventional users via the addition of mouse tails or thumb support, for example.

Business and education customers can also make use of 3D-printed adaptive grips from Shapeways, which are compatible with the Microsoft Business Pen and Microsoft Classroom Pen 2.

“We’ve made inclusivity a key ingredient in our approach to product-making. This is a long-term journey, but we’re pleased to be doing what we can to solve challenges for the more than 1 billion people in the world with a disability,” Microsoft said in a statement.

In addition to the Xbox Adaptive Controller, Microsoft’s Adaptive Accessories include the Microsoft Adaptive Mouse, the Adaptive Hub (a central connector with wireless buttons in place of a traditional keyboard), and Adaptive Buttons including the D-pad, joystick, and dual-button.

“Each part of this adaptive set is designed in partnership with the disability community to empower people who may have difficulty using a traditional mouse and keyboard. These adaptive accessories exist to address common pain points that can prevent people from getting the most out of their PC,” Microsoft added.

Microsoft has put a heavy focus on accessibility throughout 2022, with several aspects being baked into its software products and services. Windows 11 includes accessibility features such as Focus, Live Captions, Voice Access, and Natural Narrator.

There are also accessibility features in Microsoft Edge, including automatic image descriptions, reading aloud, and immersive reader, while Microsoft Editor can help your writing skills in real -time.

Xbox also has a host of accessibility features, such as the Gaming Developer Accessibility Resource Hub, Xbox Accessibility Guidelines, and accessibility resources in the Game Developer Kit.

