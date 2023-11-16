Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

As we continue to go through Black Friday deals as a whole, sometimes it pays to single out an individual company and comb through their best offerings. Here, we’d like to do that with some of our favorite Microsoft products. Our search lead us everywhere from the fantasylands of Xbox gaming to the dullest Excel spreadsheet, so you should expect a wide variety of cool savings to think about.

Best Microsoft Xbox Black Friday deals

Let’s start with the fun! Xbox Black Friday deals have been so vast, we’ve already had to split our coverage of them into two separate camps. One article covers Xbox Series X Black Friday deals, including consoles, games, controllers, and accessories. The other does the same for Xbox Series S Black Friday deals. And we’ll keep going if we have to.

Here are the Xbox console deals that rose to the top:

Xbox Series X 1TB with 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold —

Xbox Series X 1TB with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III —

Xbox Series X 1TB with Diablo IV —

Xbox Series S —

Xbox Series S Holiday Console —

But you’ll need Xbox game deals to make that console worthwhile:

Riders Republic —

Steelrising —

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (Ragnarok Edition) —

Madden NFL 24 —

Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition —

Elden Ring —

Forza Horizon —

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II —

And what are games without Xbox controller and accessory deals:

HyperX Cloud Stinger Wired Headset —

Turtle Beach Recon Controller —

RIG Nacon Revolution X Controller —

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card —

Thrustmaster T248 Racing Wheel and Pedals —

Best Microsoft Office Black Friday deals

Microsoft Office, or “Microsoft 365” as they call it now, is likely to bring some images swiftly to the head. While some are the unavoidable all-nighters of college, you’re equally likely to remember getting things done efficiently with the system. From spreadsheets detailing your favorite numbers-driven achievements to captivating PowerPoint presentations, Microsoft 365 will ensure you get all of your necessary digital office tasks done.

Here are the deals we’re finding so far:

Microsoft 365 Personal 12-months + 1TB OneDrive Cloud Storage —

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2016 (PC) —

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 (PC or Mac) —

Best Microsoft Surface Black Friday deals

Our original examination of Microsoft Surface Black Friday deals covered the Microsoft Surface Pro and Microsoft Surface Laptop lines separately, plus detailed a couple of favorite offerings. Here, we’ll combine the efforts, but know that there is more out there if you seek it.

Here are our favorite Surface deals:

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ (Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) —

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Keyboard (Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio (Intel Core i7, RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —

