 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

Microsoft Build summary: 4 big announcements you’ll want to know

By
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella during Build 2025
Microsoft / CNET

Microsoft Build 2025 is almost at an end. Microsoft’s annual developer conference might be aimed at software engineers and cloud devs, but realistically, there’s plenty in there to dig into even if you don’t work as a programmer. Unsurprisingly, the theme throughout the conference this year (and for some years previous now) has been AI.

In his opening keynote, Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella highlighted the importance of AI and the company’s plan of “building the open, agentic web at scale.” The idea is to hand over the reins to Copilot and let the AI agents take over repetitive, costly tasks. Here are some of the most important announcements from this year’s Microsoft Build.

Recommended Videos

Windows File Explorer gets an AI-powered boost

A screenshot from Windows File Explorer.
Microsoft/The Verge

By the sound of it, this is a tool we might all benefit from and not something strictly aimed at devs. Windows File Explorer will now receive something Microsoft refers to as “AI actions.”

Related

Available in Windows 11, AI actions (or shortcuts, if you will) will let you right-click on a file of your choosing and use AI to get things done easier.

Some of the highlights here include the ability to get Copilot to summarize an Office document for you, right from the File Explorer menu. You can also erase unwanted objects from photos, again, thanks to AI, or blur or remove the background with Paint (via Copilot, that is).

As reported by The Verge, there might be more coming than what Microsoft specifically spoke about; four new image-related AI actions are currently in the Dev Channel builds of Windows 11. This includes the ability to find similar images on the web with the help of Bing.

GitHub gets an AI coding agent

The big announcement here is that GitHub Copilot will now be available to all Copilot Enterprise and Copilot Pro+ users, but also that Copilot’s coding agent will save devs a lot of time — which could reduce the time it takes for new features to come out and be available to us all.

Although many developers aren’t huge fans of the use of AI in their daily work, many others find the benefits in automating simpler tasks, which frees them up to work on more complex code. For the latter, Microsoft has just introduced a new coding agent, now available on GitHub.

The agent was made to help programmers with one of the most annoying parts of their jobs — bug fixes. It’ll also take care of adding features and refactoring code. “GitHub continues to be the home for developers. […] We’re doubling down for developers building any applications. Trust, security, compliance, auditability, data residency are even more critical today. Open-source is at the core of GitHub, and we’re taking this next big step,” said Nadella.

You can now translate PDFs directly in Edge

If you deal with a lot of PDFs, you’ll love this one: You’ll soon be able to translate them directly in the Microsoft Edge browser. Simply clicking “translate” in the address bar will let you leverage AI to translate the entire document into one of over 70 languages supplied by Microsoft.

This appears to only be a feature in Edge for Business, though. Right now, it’s rolling out to Windows Canary users and is said to be available next month.

Microsoft 365 gets a major AI boost with new agents

As reported by PCMag, the new update to Copilot is said to be huge. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella himself referred to it as the biggest update since the launch of Teams — and whether you love it or not, it’s hard to deny that Teams turned out to be a pretty big thing worldwide.

Copilot’s current arsenal of AI-powered goodies includes Chat, which is essentially Microsoft’s version of ChatGPT. Search lets Copilot dig through your files and help you find what you’re asking for. The results of both those tools can be summarized in Notebook. Of course, you can also generate images, PowerPoints, and videos with Create.

Microsoft is now taking AI a few steps further by adding Agents. Agentic AI is a big topic these days, so it’s not a surprise to see Microsoft jumping on the bandwagon. Microsoft’s AI agents now include Researcher and Analyst.

Researcher relies on deep reasoning to help you create comprehensive reports. Copilot’s Researcher will be able to search the web and your own files, giving it a solid overview of various sources. Analyst fills in the gaps by being able to analyze data, including massive spreadsheets, to help you analyze (well, duh) various data points and draw accurate comparisons.

Although exciting, these new AI agents will be available to large enterprises. The company needs to be included in Microsoft’s Frontier program to benefit. Perhaps with time, Microsoft will bring AI agents to Copilot at large.

AI, AI everywhere

Microsoft Build 2025
Microsoft

At this point, no one is surprised when an event such as Microsoft Build focuses solely on the use of AI. Many hoped to hear more about things like the Xbox handheld, but alas, that did not happen.

A lot of the new features and improvements announced during Build weren’t consumer-centric, but I recommend watching the full video if you’re curious about what else is new. Remember to also check out our Best of Computex 2025 roundup to give you a better overview of the exciting tech that made a debut in the last week.

Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Zoom increases single webinar capacity to more people than you’ll ever need
A woman participating in a Zoom call.

A new update for Zoom means that it'll now be possible to have 999,999 people around the world simultaneously shouting, “You’ve got it on mute!”

The video-conferencing company has just announced a new feature that will allow as many as 1 million people to join a single webinar. That's wway more than the 100,000 capacity that existed before.

Read more
You’ll soon be able to control your Chromebook with just your face
Project Gameface being used to write an email.

Chromebooks have AI too. Google's recent comments on its AI advances arrived between Microsoft's big Copilot+ announcement and the forthcoming Apple AI news. In addition to outlining a few new AI features that are now available for Google's Chromebook Plus line of laptops, Google previewed a fascinating feature coming later that would let you control the entirety of your Chromebook with just your face.

Using computer vision and the webcam built into your Chromebook, you'll soon be able to talk to it, move your face, and make hand gestures to control your Chromebook. Google calls it Project Gameface, and it's being built right into ChromeOS. The feature was originally announced via a blog post on May 10, and is aimed at creating a "hands-free, AI-powered gaming mouse," but now it's being expanded and is officially coming to Chromebooks.

Read more
You’ll never guess what this YouTuber built into a PC this time
A woman stands next to a custom-built gaming PC with a coffee maker inside.

There are gaming PCs, and there are coffee makers -- and the two do not mix. After all, who would want boiling hot coffee inside their high-end gaming desktop? The idea alone makes me shiver, but Nerdforge's Martina was brave enough to come up with this project and create a fully custom-built PC that doesn't just run, but it also makes coffee at the press of a button.

Nerdforge is a YouTube channel run by a Norwegian couple, Martina and Hansi, who dabble in all sorts of innovative crafts. And it's safe to say that this falls under that category. The project started with an idea: What if, instead of having to get up to fetch a cup of coffee, you could have a coffee maker installed right inside your PC?

Read more