  1. Computing

Microsoft’s next Surface device could tackle Chromebooks directly

By

Microsoft might be fresh off the launch of high-end devices like the Surface Laptop Studio, but the company could have some bigger plans in the future. Turns out Microsoft might be releasing a new 11-inch education-first Surface Laptop device to better compete with Chromebooks, according to Windows Central.

Reportedly code-named Tenjin, it’s believed that this new Surface device could take on similar education-centered low-end PCs and Chromebooks from HP and Lenovo. The new laptop might possibly have an 11.6-inch display with a 1226 x 768 resolution, with 8GB of RAM under the hood. Other possibilities include the presence of a USB-A port, a USB-C port, a headphone jack, and a traditional barreled charger port.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go.

Windows Central also reports that the new product could ship as “Laptop SE,” a reference to the Windows 11 version that could come installed on it. Pricing is unknown, but similar education-first PCs from HP (like the HP Stream) come in at around $350, so it won’t be too surprising if this device is under $500 when it eventually launches.

As for the details on Windows 11 SE, it could end up shaping up to be a lot like the current version of Windows 11 in S mode. It’s being reported that this version of Windows is built for classrooms with an emphasis on speed and other features for low-end hardware.

Of course, the performance of Windows 11 SE might end up depending on the processors powering the device, which is currently unknown. There are no rumors to support it, but chances are they could be lower-end Intel processors from the Celeron or Pentium lineup — as seen in current budget PCs. These processors have always been known to slow down Windows PCs, but they exceed in Chromebooks, and it will be interesting to see if the Windows 11 SE optimizations add any benefit.

Microsoft’s current budget PCs are targeted for general use outside of the classroom. The Surface Laptop Go is one of these budget systems, keeping some of the design features from the original Surface Laptop, but without premium features like support for the Surface Pen or a backlit keyboard. The Surface Go, meanwhile, keeps some of the design features from the Surface Pro lineup but has some toned-down internals as well as a lower-resolution screen.

Editors' Recommendations

Google’s Pixel 6 is a good smartphone, but will it be enough to convince buyers?

Pixel 6 Pro (left) and Pixel 6 (right).

BlizzConline 2022 has been canceled amid ongoing controversy

blizzard esports

Sony’s $ 1,800 Xperia Pro-I phone shares features with RX100 VII compact camera

Xperia Pro-I phone

This 58-inch 4K TV is ON SALE for less than $400 at Walmart today

Hisense 58-inch Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV at a side angle on a white background.

This is the best Keurig deal you can shop this side of Black Friday

keurig k duo essentials deal walmart october 2021 coffee maker

Staples has the BEST Black Friday laptop deal under $400 today

The Asus VivoBook 15 Ultrabook Laptop has an AMD Ryzen processor.

One of the best early Black Friday TV deals just ended — don’t miss these too

Samsung - 70” Class TU6985 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV

This 65-inch 4K TV is ONLY $529 at Walmart for Black Friday

50 inch tcl 4 series 4k tv deal best buy black friday 2020 featured image large

Returnal 2.0 update finally adds a long requested feature

returnal update 20 photo mode

Samsung SmartThings is the latest ecosystem to join the Matter protocol

samsung new smart fridge lets you chat with alexa bixby family hub

Wyze Lamp Socket turns any dumb light bulb into a smart one

wyze lamp socket turns outdoor lights smart

The best TV brands of 2021: Which should you buy on Black Friday?

Samsung QN90A 4k TV with speakers.

The best Android phones 2021: Which should you buy on Black Friday?

samsung galaxy s21 ultra review hand shirt