Microsoft could make account-free Windows 11 installs a thing of the past

The offline Windows 11 install looks like it could officially be a thing of the past.

Microsoft is officially shutting the door on local accounts during Windows 11 setup, confirming that all new installations, Home and Pro alike, will now require a Microsoft account.

The company recently removed the last remaining workaround using the command BYPASSNRO, which previously allowed users to bypass the requirement by tricking the system into thinking there was no internet connection during setup. With this change, any new installation of Windows 11, including clean installs, must be connected to the internet and signed in with a Microsoft account before reaching the desktop for further setup.

This is the first time Microsoft has enforced the account requirement across all consumer versions of Windows. Windows 10 allowed users to create local accounts by default, and even early versions of Windows 11 Pro included a local setup path. But with the rollout of cumulative update KB5035942 in the Insider Preview channel, those options are now gone. Once setup launches, the only path forward is through Microsoft’s ecosystem.

The change will likely spark some pushback from longtime Windows users, especially anyone who values the control and privacy of local accounts without an online connection. Many see this move as part of a broader trend toward locking users deeper into Microsoft’s cloud services. Others will simply be annoyed that there’s no option to continue setup without having some sort of control over whether their PC connects to the internet.

It’s a relatively clear power move. Requiring a Microsoft account gives the company more visibility into user behavior and helps promote its cloud services and apps like OneDrive, Edge, and Windows Copilot, most of which are already closely tied to an online ID.

While enterprise users can still use domain or other accounts to bypass the new requirement, most users will have few options. Tools like Rufus can still modify install images to remove account requirements, but Microsoft could eventually block those methods as well. The changes will officially arrive in the next few weeks, so if you’re looking to do a fresh install, now might be the time to go ahead and do it.