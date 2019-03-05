Digital Trends
Computing

Microsoft Security reports a massive increase in malicious phishing scams

Michael Archambault
By

Microsoft’s Security team analyzes more than 6.5 trillion security signals a day to identify trends that could affect the digital landscape that we all live in. After scanning more than 470 billion email messages that have been sent and received by customers of its Office 365 platform, the company reports that malicious phishing attacks are on the rise, and not by a small margin — by a massive 250 percent. Worse, techniques used by scammers are becoming more proficient and harder to detect.

In Microsoft’s Security Intelligence Report — Volume 24, the team acknowledged that technology such as machine learning has been able to reduce a significant number of phishing attacks from succeeding, however, these manipulative attacks are still on the rise. Scammers who are choosing to run phishing attacks, a practice that aims to deceive a user and request sensitive information while masquerading as a trustworthy entity, have also begun to step up their game by diversifying their attacks.

According to Microsoft’s report, techniques used by phishers include domain spoofing, domain impersonation, user impersonation, text lures, credential phishing links, phishing attachments, and links to fake cloud storage locations. Using these methods phishing emails can appear to be sent from official domains or personal while presenting malicious files and links for a user to access. Emails may also contain malicious file attachments to aid the process.

When accessing your email, it is essential to take precautions against phishing — a practice that targets both individuals and businesses. Never send sensitive information such as bank account information or passwords within an email, and always be sure to check the address from which an email was sent carefully. If ever in doubt, contact the person or institution in question to verify if they had sent you a legitimate email or if it might be fraud.

Microsoft’s report also revealed information on malware attacks such as ransomware and crypto jacking. Overall, users encountering malware have decreased by around 34 percent from last year. Microsoft notes that many malicious organizations chose to abandon high-maintenance ransomware attacks for more low-effort, and lucrative, crypto-jacking campaigns — an attack in which malware is unknowingly installed onto a user’s machine, using its resources to generate cryptocurrencies for the attacker.

Don't Miss

32-bit vs. 64-bit
Acer Swift 5 (2019) review
Product Review

The pursuit of a lighter laptop is the Swift 5’s strength, and its weakness

The 2019 Acer Swift 5 looks to use its incredibly light weight to compete in a competitive 15-inch laptop market, but dropping a the ounces means compromising battery life.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Lenovo Chromebook C330
Computing

New Chromebooks with AMD processors might get Google’s next-gen Fuchsia OS

Though previously spotted running on the Pixelbook, Chromebooks with AMD processors now also appear to be on the now growing list of devices which might eventually get Google's Fuchsia operating system.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
windows 10 october update
Computing

Can Windows Lite take on Chrome OS in the streamlined notebook space?

Microsoft's next version of Windows might not actually be called Windows. The currently code-named, "Windows Lite," is said to be a Chrome OS competitor that's lightweight and streamlined.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Origin Millennium (2019) review
Product Review

Origin's Millennium is a desktop battle station that defeats all foes

The massive, heavy Origin Millennium is a flagship desktop with serious hardware and a price tag to match. It’s no bargain, but its quality and handsome design make a gaming battlestation you’ll want to own.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Stock photo password login screen on laptop
Computing

Browsing may soon be free of passwords as WebAuthn gains approval

The World Wide Web Consortium announced it has approved a new authentication standard known as WebAuthn. Instead of a password, WebAuthn will allow users to log into their online accounts via a security device.
Posted By Anita George
logitech g pro keyboard
Computing

Choose your weapon wisely -- these are the best keyboards for gaming on your PC

Your PC isn't complete without one of the best gaming keyboards on the planet. We have a list spanning full-sized models to compact versions from Razer, Cooler Master, Corsair, Logitech G, and more.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best free MMORPGs
Gaming

Be warned, these free MMORPGs will slay your free time

Have ample time on your hands and an unquenchable thirst to beat, battle, and blast your way through worlds of fantasy and sci-fi splendor? Check out our picks for the best free MMORPGs.
Posted By Steven Petite
best antivirus software for business
Deals

Here are the 5 of the best antivirus solutions for your small business

Getting your business off the ground is hard enough, and dealing with viruses, hackers, and security breaches only makes it harder. These 5 antivirus solutions can help keep you protected.
Posted By Don Reisinger
Acer Swift 5 (2019) review
Computing

Acer's Swift 5 is cheaper and lighter than the Dell XPS 15, but is it a better value?

Acer's 2019 Swift 5 aims at a singular objective: to be the lightest 15-inch laptop on the market. It succeeds at 2.2 pounds. But it's facing stiff competition from the all-around excellent Dell XPS 15.
Posted By Mark Coppock
32 bit vs 64 operating systems pins cpu processor macro 40848
Computing

Here's why 64-bit (not 32-bit) dominates modern computing

Today's computing world isn't the same as it once was. With 64-bit processors and operating systems replacing the older 32-bit designs, we look at what 32-bit vs. 64-bit really means for you.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best checkpoint friendly laptop bags for travel tortuga setout thumb
Computing

Breeze through security with these checkpoint-friendly laptop bags

Getting through airport security is a drag, but your laptop bag shouldn’t be. Thankfully, these checkpoint-friendly laptop bags will get you and your gear to your destination with ease.
Posted By Les Shu
Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Laptop partially closed facing away from the camera at an angle showing lid and trim
Computing

The XPS 13 keeps getting better. Here's how it compares to the MacBook Pro

Dell has completely revamped the XPS 13 for 2018, giving it a fresh new design and boosted internals. How does it stack up against the classic MacBook Pro? When you consider the Dell XPS 13 vs. MacBook Pro 13, here's how it plays out.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
mac mini concept space gray pro iso 1
Computing

Apple MacOS hit with yet another critical system security issue

Apple, a company normally held in high stature for its software's security, hasn't had quite a smooth journey over the last few months. The Project Zero team at Google discovered a severe flaw within the MacOS kernel that could affect user…
Posted By Michael Archambault
hololens 2 news roundup hero
Computing

HoloLens 3 headset could resemble reading glasses with an infinite field of view

There could be bigger things ahead for HoloLens. In a new interview, Microsoft's Alex Kipman hints that the company is working toward developing a headset that will be like reading glasses, with an infinite field of view.
Posted By Arif Bacchus