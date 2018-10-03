The Surface Laptop 2 looks impressive, but can it challenge the XPS 13?

Share

Microsoft just released an updated version of its traditional notebook, the Surface Laptop, with 8th-gen Intel CPUs and a new black color scheme. The Surface Laptop 2 is otherwise very similar to its predecessor, raising the question of whether improved internals are enough to compete with today’s strong group of 13-inch competitors.

Enter the Dell XPS 13, which received its own refresh earlier this year and remains one of our favorite notebooks. The Surface Laptop 2 looks good, but is it enough to take on the king of the hill? Read on to find out.

Design

The Microsoft Laptop 2 looks a lot like its predecessor, meaning that it’s a relatively thin notebook with an excellent all-aluminum build. It maintains the Alcantara fabric covering on the keyboard deck that both gives the notebook one solid color to match its metal chassis and also provides for a soft, luxurious feel. Overall, the Surface Laptop 2 is an attractive notebook that won’t be mistaken for any other.

Dell’s XPS 13 received a more significant design update in its latest iteration, with some millimeters shaved from both the chassis and the bezels. That results in pretty much the smallest 13.3-inch notebook available, and Dell’s use of some new materials, like Gore insulation, ensures that the notebook keeps up the performance without melting down. It’s also a premium-looking machine, and its new white and rose gold color scheme adds some panache to an otherwise conservative aesthetic. A woven texture material in the palm rest and keyboard deck of the new color option offers a luxuriant feel that’s even better than the carbon fiber lining the deck of the black and silver version.

Regarding input options, the Surface Laptop 2 offers a lot to like. First, there’s the keyboard, which provides more than enough travel and a satisfying click that provides a for a very precise feel. Then there’s the Microsoft Precision touchpad and its smooth support for Windows 10’s full suite of gestures. The touch display is one of the best on a clamshell notebook thanks to Microsoft’s Pixelsense panel technology, and it also supports the Surface Pen. It’s a dubious distinction for a traditional notebook, but it’s there if you want it. Finally, the Surface Laptop 2 supports Windows 10’s Hello password-less login capability with an infrared camera for facial recognition.

The Dell’s keyboard has a relatively shallow keyboard that nevertheless provides a snappy, precise typing experience, and its own Microsoft Precision touchpad that works as well as any you’ll find on a Windows notebook. The XPS 13 allows its user to log in with Windows 10 Hello through either a fingerprint reader or facial recognition.

Both of these notebooks have a distinctive, elegant look, and they’re both built well. The Dell XPS 13 is smaller, though, and strikes us as the more cohesively designed of the two.

Performance

Both the XPS 13 and the Surface Laptop 2 can be equipped with Intel’s 8th-generation Core CPUs, which are fast and efficient. They’re both likely to provide more than acceptable performance for any productivity user. We haven’t tested the Surface Laptop 2 yet, but the XPS 13 was a fast performer in our testing and managed to keep its heat in check. We expect the same with the Microsoft notebook. We’ll note that the original Surface Laptop used slower SATA solid-state drives (SSDs) compared to the PCIe versions used in the XPS 13, and so unless Microsoft upgraded storage as well then the Dell is likely to be faster at accessing and saving data.

In terms of its display, the Surface Laptop 2 stands out among similarly sized notebooks. It utilizes a 13.5-inch IPS display running at a very sharp 3,000 x 2,000 (267 PPI) resolution in the productivity-friendly 3:2 aspect ratio that Microsoft champions. If it matches its predecessor, then it should offer the usual high contrast enjoyed by Surface devices along with average (but still good) color gamut and accuracy. Brightness should also be very high. That compares to the XPS 13’s choice of Full HD (1,920 x 1,080 or 165 PPI) or 4K UHD display (3,840 x 2,160 or 331 PPI) resolutions that both offer good but not great contrast, slightly higher color gamut, and decent brightness.

Both of these notebooks should be great performers, but we’ll give the nod to the Surface Laptop 2 for its class-leading display.

Portability

The Surface Laptop 2 isn’t the thinnest and lightest machine around, but it’s competitive at just 0.57 inches thick and roughly 2.76 pounds (depending on the CPU). It’s certainly not hard to carry around. It offers 47 watt-hours of battery life, which isn’t terribly impressive, but the original Surface Laptop still did well in our suite of battery life benchmarks. It managed 12 and a half hours when looping our test video, and it lasted for over eight hours of web browsing. Those results placed the Surface Laptop among the better notebooks we’ve tested, and we expect better results with the Surface Laptop 2 thanks to its more efficient 8th-gen CPUs.

The Dell XPS 13 is an even thinner notebook, though, at 0.45 inches, and it leverages ultra-thin bezels to be as small as possible in its other dimensions. It’s the smallest 13.3-inch notebook on the market, in fact, although it’s also a bit dense at 2.68 pounds. That’s not heavy, and it beats out the Surface Laptop 2, but it’s not the lightest machine around either. The XPS 13 also does well in terms of its battery life, where the Full HD version lasted over 13 and a half hours playing video and over 10 hours browsing the web. The 4K version lasted a less impressive 10 hours or so on our video test but outlasted the Surface Laptop 2 when browsing the web at around nine hours.

Both of these notebooks are easy enough to carry around, but the Dell is smaller, and it lasts as long or longer on a single charge.

Dell’s XPS 13 wins out for packing lots of power in a smaller chassis

Both of these are premium notebooks, coming in at $1,000 or more. The Surface Laptop 2 starts out at $1,000 for a Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD in its Platinum color scheme, and maxes out at $2,700 for a Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The XPS 13 also starts out at $1,000 for a Core i5 and a 128GB SSD, but RAM fails to impress at 4GB the display is the lower-resolution Full HD version. You’ll spend $2,100 for a Core i7-8550U, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 4K display.

Both of these notebooks are good representatives in the 13-inch or so premium market. But the Dell XPS 13 is smaller and packs all of its power — and battery life — into a smaller chassis, making it the winner of this shootout.