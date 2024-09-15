 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

Nvidia’s most underrated DLSS feature deserves far more attention

By
Alan Wake 2 running on the Samsung Odyssey OELD G9.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends
ReSpec hero art with Jacob Roach
This story is part of Jacob Roach's ReSpec series, covering the world of PC gaming and hardware.

Since the introduction of Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), the company has done an excellent job getting the feature in as many games as possible. As the standout feature of Nvidia’s best graphics cards, most major game releases come with the feature at the ready.

That’s only become truer with the introduction of DLSS 3 and its Frame Generation feature, showing up in recent releases like Ghost of Tsushima and The First Descendent. But one DLSS feature has seen shockingly low representation.

Recommended Videos

I’m talking about Ray Reconstruction. It’s only available in five games, despite releasing over a year ago. It’s available in so few titles that I’d forgive you if you’ve never even heard of it. Ray Reconstruction isn’t as flashy as upscaling or frame generation, but it does wonders to improve the image quality of a game. And its absence became all too obvious on my recent adventures in Black Myth: Wukong. 

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

A big miss

Black Myth: Wukong's protagonist the Destined One leaning into his sword ready to fight an enemy with a giant flaming spear.
Game Science

Nvidia likes to latch onto certain games as flagship releases for its graphics tech. At one point it was Atomic Heart, and at another, it was Cyberpunk 2077. For the past few months, it’s been Black Myth: Wukong, a gorgeous retelling of Journey to the West brought to life by path tracing — or, as Nvidia calls it, “full ray tracing.” Path tracing is extremely demanding, so much so that it can bring even the RTX 4090 to its knees. It’s also beautiful, bringing unparalleled realism to games like Alan Wake 2 and Cyberpunk 2077. 

Black Myth Wukong Path Tracing

Although I played both Alan Wake 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 with path tracing on, I left the feature off for my journey in Black Myth: Wukong. You can see the difference path tracing makes in the game in the video above. There’s a difference, no doubt, but it’s massively outweighed by the performance drop path tracing brings, even on an RTX 4090. The image quality difference here isn’t enough to justify the performance loss, which wasn’t the case in Alan Wake 2 or Cyberpunk 2077. 

It’s not the game’s fault — it’s the lack of Ray Reconstruction. Ray Reconstruction has flown under the radar for more than a year now, but Black Myth: Wukong is living proof that if more games want to experiment with path tracing, they need to back up the feature with Ray Reconstruction on PC.

Why Ray Reconstruction works

In games, ray tracing or path tracing leads to a noisy image. By noise, I’m talking about the grainy bits that show up when you, for example, shoot a photo on your phone in extremely low light. Instead of bouncing endless rays for each pixel, which would be far too demanding, games take a sampling of rays for each pixel. That leads to some pixels never getting hit with a ray (the light), which makes up the digital noise you see.

A table filled with plates in Alan Wake 2.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

That’s where a denoiser steps in. It smooths over the rough edges by filtering and blurring the area around the noisy bits to create an image that looks cohesive. That’s what Ray Reconstruction is. It’s a denoiser, but it’s powered by AI. In fact, Nvidia says it was trained on far more data than even DLSS Frame Generation. AI really makes a massive difference when applied to denoising, as you can see in the screenshots of Alan Wake 2 above.

The more you look at the image, the more details you can pick out. Denoising is like putting a filter over the hard work that path tracing is doing. It still looks better than not path tracing, but it’s not giving you the full effect. Ray Reconstruction cheats its way to showing that full effect. The reflections are clearer, the shadows are crisper, and light reflects off colored surfaces to bring life to each object in a scene. And Ray Reconstruction is able to deliver this without any performance loss — in some cases, there’s even a minor performance bump.

Ray Reconstruction in Star Wars Outlaws.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

I love this diner scene in Alan Wake 2 because it really shows how Ray Reconstruction reproduces so many tiny details. If you want something more direct, look at Star Wars Outlaws above. It almost looks like two completely different graphics modes between the two images, but the only difference is Ray Reconstruction. Yes, it makes that big of a difference.

There’s the massive reflection in the middle of the scene, but you can see Ray Reconstruction at work in the fine details, too. The grass on the other side of the pond has better definition because of the specular highlights that show up clearly, framing each blade. In the jacket of our character, you can see soft shadows between the subtle ripples, making the version with Ray Reconstruction off look completely flat by comparison. Finally, in the leaves poking out of the pond near the bottom right of the image, you can see how Ray Reconstruction reproduces the transparency of the shallow water, which is completely lost with the feature turned off.

Ray tracing’s best friend

A sidewalk puddle showing reflections in Alan Wake 2.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

I’ve been spoiled with the few looks at Ray Reconstruction I’ve gotten, so much so that I went against even using path tracing in Black Myth: Wukong because the game didn’t support the feature. Each time I see Ray Reconstruction in action, it becomes more clear that it’s an essential feature for games that lean heavily on ray tracing for photorealism.

Without Ray Reconstruction, it’s like putting a puffy jacket over your fancy clothes. Your PC is doing all the hard work of tracing those rays, but the built-in denoiser is covering up the fruits of its labor. It’s a shame, too, because Ray Reconstruction, unlike DLSS Frame Generation, isn’t restricted to Nvidia’s latest GPUs. You can use it on older RTX graphics cards.

Nvidia has made it clear that Ray Reconstruction works best in games that use ray tracing heavily, so I don’t expect the feature to show up in every game. In titles like Black Myth: Wukong, however, it makes perfect sense. As more games push for heavy ray tracing implementations, I hope that Ray Reconstruction can keep pace because it unlocks why these features are so visually impressive in the first place.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
Nvidia is bringing ray tracing and DLSS 3 to your car
Cyberpunk 2077 running in a Tesla.

I know it sounds crazy, but a new MediaTek chip powered by Nvidia graphics promises to bring AAA gaming, ray tracing, and the coveted DLSS 3 to your car. The chips I'm talking about are MediaTek's new Dimensity Auto Cockpit, which integrated an Nvidia GPU, along with a host of AI and gaming capabilities.

It's not clear what Nvidia graphics are packed on MediaTek's chips, but clearly, they're using some variation of the Ada Lovelace architecture we see on RTX 40-series GPUs. Those are the only GPUs that support DLSS 3's frame generation capabilities, and they're extremely efficient -- important for a chip packed into a car.

Read more
Nvidia DLSS is amazing, but only if you use it the right way
Lies of P on the KTC G42P5.

Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling, or DLSS, has become a cornerstone feature of modern PC games. It started as a way to boost your performance by rendering a game at a lower resolution, but the prominence and popularity of DLSS have prompted Nvidia to add even more features under the name.

Today, DLSS incorporates several different features, all of which leverage AI to boost performance and/or image quality. It can be intimidating if you're a new RTX user, so I'm here to break down all of the increases of DLSS in 2024 and how you can best leverage it in supported games.
The many features of DLSS

Read more
My most anticipated game of 2024 is getting the full Nvidia treatment
A character gearing up for battle in Black Myth: Wukong.

As if I wasn't already looking forward to Black Myth: Wukong enough, Nvidia just announced that the game is getting the full RTX treatment when it launches on August 20. We see new games with ray tracing and Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) all the time, but Black Myth: Wukong is joining a very small list of titles that currently leverage the full suite of features Nvidia has available.

The game comes with, as Nvidia describes it, "full ray tracing." That undersells the tech a bit. As we've seen with games like Alan Wake 2, "full ray tracing" means path tracing. This is a more demanding version of ray tracing where everything uses the costly lighting technique. It's taxing, but in the new games that we've seen with path tracing, such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Portal with RTX, it looks stunning.

Read more