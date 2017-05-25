MSI is touting its new motherboard as the best it’s ever released

Why it matters to you MSI's upcoming motherboards and graphic cards will surely appeal to gamers who are looking to build a new rig, or refresh their current system to ensure peak performance.

MSI has unveiled some of the PC components that it will be showing at Computex 2017 in Taipei, Taiwan next week. Building on its strong reputation among gamers, the company is set to field some new motherboards and graphics cards with top-tier performance in mind.

Leading the charge is the MSI Z270 Godlike Gaming motherboard, which the firm bills as the best component of its type that the company has ever produced. It has been outfitted with cutting-edge LAN technologies, which should ensure the best possible experience during online play.

Gamers can connect other PCs and notebooks to their system via Ethernet to take advantage of networking specialist Killer’s advanced bandwidth management system to yield low latency. Consoles and mobile devices can also be connected via Killer Wi-Fi.

The Z270 also packs Audio Boost 4 Xtreme technology, which uses an ESS digital-to-analog converter and two dedicated audio processors to offer the ability to use headphones and a set of speakers at the same time.

Meanwhile, the MSI X370 Gaming M7 motherboard has been designed to offer superior stability when it matters the most, especially for users who want to overclock their hardware. It also takes advantage of the latest fast storage standards, like U.2, Twin Turbo M.2 with a patented M.2 shield, USB 3.1 Gen 2, and front USB Type-C to provide the fastest possible speeds for any data transfer operation.

In terms of graphics cards, MSI is preparing to showcase the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z, which is said to combine groundbreaking new technology with tried-and-tested features like a TriFrozr cooler, a TORX 2.0 fan, Mystic Light LED effects, and Military Class 4 components.

Finally, there’s the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X 11G, which combines graphics powered by Pascal with MSI’s TwinFrozr VI thermal design, providing excellent visuals with peak performance and power efficiency. The card supports USB Type-C, for interfacing that’s as flexible as possible.

These products and more will be on show at MSI’s Computex booth between May 30 and June 3.