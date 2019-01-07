Digital Trends
Computing

MSI revamps gaming laptops with face-melting Nvidia RTX 20-series GPUs

Arif Bacchus
By

MSI is a brand often associated with gaming laptops and hardware, and at CES 2019, it is proving that true once more. For the new year, MSI is introducing a GS75 Stealth laptop with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 20-series GPUs, and a PS63 Modern Prestige laptop aimed at content creators.

Leading the MSI lineup will be the GS75 Stealth. Coming with a 17.3-inch 144Hz display, and just 0.75 inches in thickness, it sports a thin and light 4-sided thin bezel design and comes packed in an aluminum alloy body. Elsewhere it comes with the latest Intel Core i7 series CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics on board. For extreme cooling, there are also seven copper heat pipes and two dedicated fans on board. Other technical specifications and pricing were not available at the time of writing, but MSI will also be launching a revamped version of last years GS65 with the same processors and GPU.

The second laptop is the PS63 Modern. While not the most powerful of gaming laptops, it comes with options for the latest Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics on board. It has a sleek 15.6-inch screen and is about 0.63 inches thick, with 3.53 pounds in weight. For extra security, the PS63 modern comes with a touchpad that has a fingerprint sensor built in. 16-hour battery life, and support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 wrap up the features on the device. Configurations, pricing, and availability were not mentioned at CES.

Last but not least is the GE75 Raider. This is one of the first laptops with Nvidia’s new GeForce RTX 2080 GPU, also coming with the latest Intel Core i7 Processors. It is crafted for gamers and comes with a reflective diamond cut trim, and a red anodized finish. Other features include the MSI Cooler Boost 5 technology with two dedicated fans and seven copper heat pipes, plus a per-key customizable RGB gaming keyboard.

Alongside these laptops, MSI is also announcing several accessories and curved monitors at CES 2019. These include the Vigot GK60 aluminum gaming keyboard and a series of high-performance graphics cards, such as the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming X Trio. Expect to hear more on pricing and availability on these products as CES rolls on.

