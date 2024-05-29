 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This MSI ‘starter’ gaming laptop is discounted to $550 at Best Buy

By
MSI GF63 Thin 11SC-693 Gaming Laptop on a white background.
MSI

While some of the best gaming laptops can cost thousands of dollars, you don’t necessarily have to pay an arm and a leg to get yourself one. In fact, there are some solid options for entry-level gaming laptops that are very budget-friendly, like the MSI THIN GF63. While it’s not that powerful, it does have a great discount from Best Buy that brings it down to $550 from the usual $700, which saves you $150 in the process.

Why you should buy the MSI Thin GF63

One of the most important parts of any gaming laptop is the GPU, and in this case, the MSI Thin GF63 comes with a slightly older GPU, the RTX 2050, which is admittedly an older card, but if you’re not expected to play the latest AAA, that’s not an issue. As an older card, you can expect something along the lines of medium settings at 1080p for older titles and some free-to-play games, so it’s a good starter option to get you going. The screen is a solid 15.6 inches with an FHD resolution, and it even has a 144Hz refresh rate, although that’s going to be difficult to hit even with graphical compromises.

On the other hand, processing power is quite good, with a 12-gen Intel Core i5-12450H, which is a solid mid-range CPU that pairs very well with the RTX 2050 while also providing more than enough power for productivity tasks. Unfortunately, it only comes with 8GB of RAM, and it’s not even DDR5 memory, so it’s not going to provide a very smooth experience. Luckily, you can upgrade these laptops down the line, so at least the RAM can be brought up to a more reasonable 16GB later on if you feel like you want that. Luckily, the 1TB of storage is more than enough for most with this sort of laptop, although you can grab yourself one of these external hard drive deals for a bit more versatility.

Related

While the MSI Thin GF63 is not going to win any awards, it is a good starter laptop for those who want to try out gaming without investing huge sums of money, especially with the discount from Best Buy that brings it down to $550. Of course, if you want something a bit more substantial, then you should check out these other great gaming laptop deals as well.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
This HP gaming laptop is only $700 for Memorial Day weekend
HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.

If you're going to pick up a new gaming laptop, then you may want to opt for one of the best laptop brands on the market, and with names like Alienware and Lenovo in the mix, there's quite the competition. That said, HP makes some great gaming laptops as well, and if you're looking to upgrade or buy something new, this early Memorial Day sale on the Victus 15 is worth considering, especially with the sort of specs you get under the hood. While this configuration usually goes for $1,000, HP has discounted it down to just $700, so you save yourself an extra $300 with this deal.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15
One of the most important things when it comes to any gaming computer is the GPU, and we're happy to report that this HP Victus 15 comes with an RTX 3050, which is a solid entry-level GPU that's good for casual, indie, and older games. That said, you can do an upgrade to an RTX 4050 for an extra $90, which we'd strongly suggest since it gives you a bit more power, plus access to DLS 3, a tech that some games have implemented to get smoother framerates. Another thing we'd probably suggest as a must-have upgrade is going from the base 8GB to 16GB, and at $70, it's well worth it in the long run for a higher quality of life.

Read more
Save $1,300 on this Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4090 today
The Alienware Aurora R15 desktop with the side panel removed.

Alienware is known for  being one of the best laptop brands, but it also makes some excellent gaming desktops as well, with the Aurora R15 being at the top of the game. Of course, having a premium desktop means paying premium prices, and Alienware certainly is an premium brand, but there are some great early Memorial Day deals you can take advantage of. For example, this configuration of the Aurora R15 usually goes for an eye-watering $4,050, but Dell is discounting it quite heavily down to $2,750.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15
One of the reasons for the high price tag of the Aurora R15 is the fact that it has an RTX 4090 under the hood, which is one of the most powerful GPUs on the market, if not the most powerful. It's perfect for 4k gaming, and while it still might struggle to high something like 144Hz on the highest graphical settings, it will certainly get close. Similarly, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X is one of the best CPUs on the market, so it will easily handle any games you throw at it, as well as any more complex productivity or creativity tasks, and you could even stream to YouTube or Twitch while you play if you want to do that.

Read more
Best Buy just discounted this Lenovo laptop from $500 to $280
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop.

Best Buy has some great laptop deals with a huge discount on the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop. Usually priced at $500, it’s enjoying a huge $220 discount so it’s down to just $280 for a limited time. The perfect choice for someone looking for a budget laptop -- perhaps for occasional use or for a child -- here’s all you need to know before you buy.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i
Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands you can buy from with a penchant for robust business-focused laptops, as well as a great line in gaming laptops. Able to produce the best laptops, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is a delight even when keeping costs down.

Read more