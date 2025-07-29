Netgear’s new Orbi 370 Series WiFi 7 mesh system promises a lot for the price

What’s happened? Netgear has unveiled the Orbi 370 Series, its most budget-friendly WiFi 7 mesh system yet, priced from $149.99 for a single satellite to $349.99 for a three-pack. This system claims to deliver speeds up to 5Gbps, whole-home coverage, and advanced security features, making next-gen WiFi accessible to more households.

This dual-band WiFi 7 setup delivers speeds up to 5Gbps, whole-home coverage for up to 4,000 square feet per pack, and supports multi-gig internet via a 2.5Gbps port.

Key features include Multi-Link Operation (MLO) for combining 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands to cut latency, built-in security like WPA3 and VPN, plus a 30-day trial of Netgear Armor with Bitdefeder for advanced threat protection.

It’s expandable with extra satellites, managed via the Orbi app, and available now on netgear.com, Amazon, and Best Buy.

Designed for households with 20+ devices, it handles streaming, gaming, and smart home tasks without premium pricing.

This Is Important Because: WiFi 7 (802.11be) is the future of wireless tech, offering faster speeds, lower latency, and better reliability than WiFi 6/6E, especially in crowded or larger homes.

Netgear’s Orbi line has dominated mesh systems for years, with models like the Orbi RBK50 earning praise for coverage and customization.

At this price, it democratizes WiFi 7, previously locked behind $1,000+ kits like the Orbi 970, as multi-gig internet from providers like Xfinity becomes mainstream.

Built-in privacy focus—no data monetization—and parental controls address rising cyber threats and family online habits.

Why I Should Care? If your WiFi chokes on Zoom calls, 4K streams, or smart home devices, this affordable upgrade could future proof your setup without the sticker shock.

Security perks like automatic updates and device protection beat basic routers, saving on separate antivirus subscriptions.

It’s a smart pick for growing families, blending value with performance we loved in past Orbi reviews.

Early adopters get WiFi 7 perks now, as the tech hits 33Gbps potential in real-world tests.

Ok, What’s Next? Watch for U.K./E.U. versions later this year with tweaks for local specs.