Netgear’s new Orbi 370 Series WiFi 7 mesh system promises a lot for the price

What’s happened? Netgear has unveiled the Orbi 370 Series, its most budget-friendly WiFi 7 mesh system yet, priced from $149.99 for a single satellite to $349.99 for a three-pack. This system claims to deliver speeds up to 5Gbps, whole-home coverage, and advanced security features, making next-gen WiFi accessible to more households.
- This dual-band WiFi 7 setup delivers speeds up to 5Gbps, whole-home coverage for up to 4,000 square feet per pack, and supports multi-gig internet via a 2.5Gbps port.
- Key features include Multi-Link Operation (MLO) for combining 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands to cut latency, built-in security like WPA3 and VPN, plus a 30-day trial of Netgear Armor with Bitdefeder for advanced threat protection.
- It’s expandable with extra satellites, managed via the Orbi app, and available now on netgear.com, Amazon, and Best Buy.
- Designed for households with 20+ devices, it handles streaming, gaming, and smart home tasks without premium pricing.
This Is Important Because: WiFi 7 (802.11be) is the future of wireless tech, offering faster speeds, lower latency, and better reliability than WiFi 6/6E, especially in crowded or larger homes.
- Netgear’s Orbi line has dominated mesh systems for years, with models like the Orbi RBK50 earning praise for coverage and customization.
- At this price, it democratizes WiFi 7, previously locked behind $1,000+ kits like the Orbi 970, as multi-gig internet from providers like Xfinity becomes mainstream.
- Built-in privacy focus—no data monetization—and parental controls address rising cyber threats and family online habits.
Why I Should Care? If your WiFi chokes on Zoom calls, 4K streams, or smart home devices, this affordable upgrade could future proof your setup without the sticker shock.
- Security perks like automatic updates and device protection beat basic routers, saving on separate antivirus subscriptions.
- It’s a smart pick for growing families, blending value with performance we loved in past Orbi reviews.
- Early adopters get WiFi 7 perks now, as the tech hits 33Gbps potential in real-world tests.
Ok, What’s Next? Watch for U.K./E.U. versions later this year with tweaks for local specs.
- Netgear’s Q2 2025 earnings call on July 30 could spill more on home networking plans, if you’re curious about new product announcements, but I don’t expect anything new
- Expect competitors like TP-Link to counter with budget WiFi 7 mesh systems; meanwhile, dive into our WiFi 7 guide for setup tips.
- If upgrading, pair it with a multi-gig plan—check our mesh system roundup for comparisons.