Previously leaked benchmarks indicated that the yet-to-be-announced RTX 2060 gaming chipsets could be heading to laptops, but there is now more to the story. New government filings at the Eurasian Economic Commission are showing up to forty different variations of the GeForce RTX 2060, further hinting that a release could be coming soon.

Such a mass filing not only points to the possibility of there being different models in various price ranges, but it also points to different variants with alternate levels of video memory. The filings hint at three particular options, with 6GB, 4GB, and 3GB RAM. Interestingly, the filings do not provide any information on CUDA cores or clock speed, but they do show those SKUs will also support the GDDR6, GDDR5X, and GDDR5 video memory architecture. That is a departure from tradition since most graphics cards in the Turning architecture have been powered by GDDR6 memory.

For consumers already dealing with high prices of the desktop Nvidia RTX-20 series GPUs, the variations suggested in these filings could add in more confusion to the overall Nvidia portfolio in 2019. At the same time, this also could help the graphics card maker diversify and vary its portfolio a bit, catering to the various performance needs of gamers looking for ultra-powerful graphics and lesser powered options as well.

Of course, these types of filings do not always result in an end product, and it could be best to take the news lightly. Still, previous leaks showed that the RTX 2060 laptop gaming chipsets could bring lots of power, almost as much as the current GTX 1070 Max-Q, and close to the GTX 1070 Mobility. Based on information from known leaker Apisak, the GPU apparently packs up to a 960 MHz core clock with 6GB of memory with a bus speed of 1,750 MHz. The slightly more powerful Max Q variant, meanwhile, packs a core clock of 975 MHz, and bus clock of 975 MHz.

Nothing has officially been announced yet by Nvidia, but with CES 2019 on the horizon, that can change in a few weeks. You can expect to hear more then, and perhaps even see new laptops from Dell, HP, Lenovo, and others with this chipset in the near year.