  1. Computing

Google reportedly working on new Gmail logo, suggesting upcoming changes

By

Google is reportedly working on a new logo for Gmail, which likely means that a major overhaul for the email service is on its way.

Google sent an image to 9to5Google that offers a glimpse at the new Gmail logo, which appears to still be under construction.

9to5Google

The rounded corners follow Google’s latest design language, according to 9to5Google, which also believes that the final version of the Gmail logo will feature blue, green, red, and yellow, moving away from the current red-and-white scheme. This will make the logo coincide with the icons for the company’s other services such as Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Chrome.

The new Gmail logo also apparently drops the envelope design, which makes sense as the service has become so much more than just for email. Google has incorporated features such as Google Meet, a videoconferencing service that enables encrypted meetings for up to 100 people at a time.

Google’s rollout of new logos usually come with major upgrades and changes, so Gmail may get new features and improvements over the coming weeks and months. Gmail has been the inspiration for other services such as Microsoft’s Outlook for the web, which recently added predictive text and scheduled sending, and Google is likely looking to keep its mailing service ahead of its competition.

A Google spokesperson confirmed with Digital Trends that the new Gmail logo sent to 9to5Google is real, but did not provide information on any upcoming changes to the service.

Updated September 19, 2020: Added confirmation from Google spokesperson of new Gmail logo.

Editors' Recommendations

Common Google Meet problems and how to fix them

asus chromebook c523 amazon deals lifestyle

How to recall an email in Outlook

outlook email

Common Google Nest Hub Max problems and how to fix them

Nest Hub Max

The best web browsers for 2020

Lenovo IdeaPad 530S

Future iMacs may finally fix this one crucial design flaw

apple imac 5k 27 inch review 2020 03

These are the best cheap iPad deals for September 2020

apple ipad pro 2020 review screen

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080: News, rumors, and everything we know so far

Best Prime Day printer deals 2020: What to expect

Best Prime Day MacBook deals 2020: What to expect

Best Prime Day MacBook deals 2020: What to expect

Best Prime Day Dell XPS Deals 2020: What to expect

2019 Dell XPS 13 review

Best Prime Day Microsoft Surface Deals 2020: What to expect

microsoft surface pro 7 x laptop 3 deals amazon best buy labor day sales 2020 02 2 720x720

Safari’s new update can tell which websites have tracked you in the past

Apple MacOS Big Sur Safari

The best cheap HP laptop deals for September 2020

The best cheap Razer deals for September 2020: Laptops, monitors, and more