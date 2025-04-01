 Skip to main content
New teaser hints at upcoming Asus and Xbox collaboration

Asus has hinted at a collaboration with Xbox, leading to speculation about a potential new handheld gaming device. A teaser posted by Asus suggests that its ROG Ally lineup may be expanding with Xbox integration, fueling rumors of an official Xbox handheld.

The teaser video, posted on the Republic of Gamers Twitter account, features the ROG robot mascot tinkering with some software and entering a machine, where an ROG Ally X console and an ROG Raikiri Pro Xbox controller accidentally slip in before the machine closes. This seemingly merges the two devices,  and while the final product isn’t fully revealed, it appears to be an Asus ROG Ally-style handheld with diagonally positioned LED-lit analog sticks.

Notably, the official Xbox Twitter account responded to Asus’ teaser with the “awkward look monkey puppet” meme. Since Xbox reacted rather quickly after Asus’ tweet, it is safe to believe the exchange was a coordinated effort, hinting at a planned collaboration.

Our little robot friend is cooking something up…#ROG #ROGALLY #PlayALLYourGames #NextLevelGaming pic.twitter.com/nDG7rlEIhH

— ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) March 31, 2025

The ROG Ally, Asus’ handheld gaming console, runs Windows and supports Xbox Game Pass, allowing users to play Xbox titles on the go. A deeper integration with Xbox could mean better software optimization, exclusive features, or even a dedicated Xbox handheld built with Asus hardware. Given Microsoft’s recent push for cloud gaming and Game Pass expansion, a handheld device designed for Xbox gaming could be a logical next step.

Rumors of an Xbox handheld have circulated for years, but Microsoft has yet to release a dedicated portable console. Instead, it has focused on cloud gaming and expanding Xbox services across multiple platforms. A partnership with Asus could allow Microsoft to enter the handheld market without developing its own hardware from scratch.

Some speculate that this collaboration may lead to an updated ROG Ally with Xbox-specific features, such as a custom UI, pre-installed Xbox services, or enhanced compatibility with Microsoft’s ecosystem. Others believe it could be an entirely new device aimed at cloud gaming or local Xbox game streaming.

Neither Asus nor Microsoft have revealed concrete details about the partnership, but with the teaser already generating buzz, an official announcement may be on the horizon. Whether it’s a software-focused collaboration or a full-fledged Xbox handheld remains to be seen, but the prospect of a portable Xbox gaming experience is sure to interest gamers looking for more ways to play on the go.

