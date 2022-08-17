 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

This crazy monitor does VR without a headset — for a huge price

Monica J. White
By

If you’d like to indulge in some virtual reality (VR) games, but you don’t love the bulky feeling of a VR headset, Dimenco has a solution for you — a 3D monitor that dials up the immersion to a much higher level.

Equipped with a set of tools that help achieve the 3D effect, Dimenco’s new product doesn’t even require a pair of 3D glasses, let alone a whole VR headset. However, the price is certainly going to be a huge roadblock — it costs well over $10,000.

Dimenco SR display over a blue background.
Dimenco

If you’re familiar with the 3D effect provided by a Nintendo 3DS, you probably already kind of know what to expect from Dimenco’s innovative 32-inch monitor. Officially dubbed the SR-Pro-Display, referring to simulated reality (SR), the display comes decked out with a lot of different tech that helps it achieve that 3D immersion. This includes proprietary image processing technologies, eye tracking capabilities, and special lenticular lenses.

The new SR monitor arrives in a single 32-inch configuration sporting an 8K resolution. Unlike many monitors, you’ll need a reasonably beefy computer to support this screen. Dimenco recommends at least an Intel Core i7 processor from the 10th generation or newer as well as an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card. However, you might need even better hardware depending on your game of choice.

Dimenco’s new product was first introduced during CES 2022 alongside a host of other impressive monitors, such as the enormous Samsung Odyssey Ark. It then reappeared at Siggraph 2022, where TechRadar’s Hamish Hector was able to see it and take it out for a spin in Project Cars 2. Hector praised the display’s ability to crank up the immersion, comparing it to that of a VR headset and saying that it improved his gameplay by a considerable margin.

Dimenco's 3D SR 8K monitor.
Dimenco

On the other hand, it wasn’t quite as powerful as a VR headset, nor should it be — after all, you don’t need any extra hardware, only your own pair of eyes. Hector also talked about the fact that being unable to interact with the screen using your own hands feels weird. It’s still a regular monitor, which means that when you play a game, you’ll be using your keyboard and mouse or perhaps a controller. In VR, your hands play a big part and that affects how real it all feels.

Whether it’s intensely realistic or not, it’s still a good middle ground for those of us who can’t, or don’t want to, use a VR headset instead. However, the pricing of this monitor is quite hard to swallow. You can now buy it directly from Dimenco for a whopping sum of $11,690. At that price, even those who might be interested in trying out this technology may be put off.

Editors' Recommendations

Apple mixed-reality headset: Everything we know about Apple’s VR headset

Apple VR Headset Concept by Antonio De Rosa

This brilliant $150 device stuffs an entire PC into a keyboard

The Abacus PC with components all around.

VR in a pair of glasses? New research just made it possible

Someone wearing a futuristic VR headset.

PC troubleshooting: Where to start if your PC won’t turn on

PC build-out guide

Best MacBook deals and sales for August 2022

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Heading back to school? Get this lightweight Dell laptop for $249

dell inspiron 15 3000 deal june 2022 7000 01

This Alienware gaming PC with RTX 3090 is $1,490 off today (seriously)

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen™ Edition R10 gaming PC powered up against a black backdrop.

Dell XPS laptops and desktops are both over $400 off today

Dell XPS desktop with a widescreen monitor.

Best Mac Mini deals for August 2022

Apple Mac Mini 2018

This Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is $850 today

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i on a white background facing forwards.

This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop deal cuts the price down to $500

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 against a white backdrop.

Best wireless keyboard deals for August 2022

keychron k2 review experience mechanical keyboard

Best Adobe Photoshop deals for August 2022

Close up of Adobe Photoshop app icon being chosen from among other Adobe apps on a laptop screen.