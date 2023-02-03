Ends soon: sign up for NordVPN today and save up to 62%

NordVPN is one of the best VPN services around and if you act fast, you can get it at a fantastic price giving you peace of mind for a long time to come. Right now, you can sign up for the Complete NordVPN service for two years for $161 working out at the equivalent of just under $7 a month, or you can sign up for the Standard plan for two years for $101, working out at just over $4 per month. The one-year Complete plan is also good value working at $90 for the first year, aka the equivalent of just over $7 per month. The Standard plan costs $60 per year or $5 per month. No idea where to start? We’re here to explain the differences. Hit the sign-up button below to get peace of mind with a comprehensive VPN service.

NordVPN is truly one of the best VPN services around. It offers over 5,2000 servers across 60 countries with up to six simultaneous connections across one account. While NordVPN isn’t free, it gives you the kind of safety that makes paying truly worth it. A VPN is effectively a way of protecting your online activity from prying eyes. By using it, your browsing activity is hidden but you can also use it while traveling to act as if you’re back home.

NordVPN is extra smart because it offers a split tunneling feature so you can whitelist certain activities to bypass the VPN while using the VPN for other parts. It’s ideal if you want to stream or game away from the VPN but still browse online behind the safety of NordVPN. There’s also comprehensive malware protection across the board along with tracker and ad-blocking functionality. Simply put, your browsing activity can’t be safer than when you’re using NordVPN. Different plans offer different levels of protection, however with some providing you with encrypted cloud storage and other ways to keep safe. Below is a look at what each plan provides. Note — if you want the maximum protection and security, Complete is the best of the bunch.

Complete Plus Standard High-speed VPN High-speed VPN High-speed VPN Malware protection Malware protection Malware protection Tracker and ad-blocker Tracker and ad-blocker Tracker and ad-blocker Cross-platform password manager Cross-platform password manager Data breach scanner Data breach scanner 1TB encrypted cloud storage

Whatever you decide is best for you, now is the ideal time to sign up for NordVPN. The best value option is to sign up to NordVPN Complete for two years and pay $161 working out at just under $7 per month. Alternatively, sign up to NordVPN Plus for $125 for two years, working out at just over $5. The Standard plan is $101 and comes out at roughly just over $4 per month. The one-year plan is slightly poorer value but still great with $90 for the Complete plan, $72 for the Plus plan, or $60 for the Standard plan. You’ll always need protection though so we recommend committing to two years. Sign up now to get the best price.

