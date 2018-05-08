Nvidia GeForce GTX 1180 graphics card shows up in online GPU database

Share

Detailed specifications of Nvidia’s rumored next-generation graphics card, the GTX 1180, have appeared in the TechPowerUp GPU database, giving us an in-depth look at what the upcoming card might be capable of. Although the listing seems likely to be an engineering sample, and therefore subject to some change by the time consumer hardware is released, this gives us our best idea yet of just how powerful the card might be.

Although Nvidia has expanded it over the years since, the last time it debuted a brand-new graphics card range was the Pascal lineup in 2016. It’s been rather successful, despite problems with pricing and availability over the past year. But as always, progress marches forward and Nvidia’s next-generation is expected to debut in the coming months, with the GTX 1180 at its head.

We’ve already seen hints of the “Volta” generation with the Titan V enterprise card, but consumers will be looking for something more affordable and down to earth. Although it may debut under the “Turing” banner, the GTX 1180 will be a top-tier graphics card when released and is likely to be much more affordable, despite rumors to the contrary.

In the TechPowerUp database listing, the GTX 1180 is said to be based on the GV104 graphics chip, built on a 12nm process. It features 3,584 shader units and 224 texture mapping units — a noticeable increase over the GTX 1080’s 2,560 and 160 respectively. The core clock is said to be 1,405MHz at idle, boosting to 1,582MHz as required, though as WCCFTech highlights, clock speeds are the most likely aspect of this graphics card to change by its release — especially when you consider third-party overclocked versions.

In terms of memory, the GTX 1180 is said to sport a little more than 16GB of GGDR6, the new-generation of graphics memory. With a claimed memory clock of 1,500MHz (12,000 MHz effective), it delivers a bandwidth of 384 GBps. That’s 64 more than the GTX 1080.

One of the most impressive aspects of this card however, is its power draw. It’s said to require just 200 watts, which although more than the GTX 1080, is still significantly less than AMD’s last top-end cards, the Vega 56 and 64, which pull upwards of 300w in some settings.

No release date or pricing data has been revealed for Nvidia’s next-generation graphics cards as of yet, but with Computex swiftly approaching in early June, we may learn more or see an official unveiling of the cards then.