  1. Computing
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Upcoming Nvidia GPUs may be delayed due to component shortages

Zak Islam
By

The ongoing ​​component shortages will seemingly affect upcoming graphics cards from Nvidia, with two planned models in its RTX series subjected to possible delays.

According to leaker Igor Wallossek (spotted by VideoCardz), the expected announcement of the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16GB variant on December 17 has been postponed. The GPU was said to be due for a launch on January 11, but Wallossek’s sources indicate that has also been pushed back until sometime after February 1.

Another card that was expected to be revealed on December 17 was the RTX 3080 12GB model. However, Nvidia has yet to issue an update to board partners in regard to the card, so an unveiling could be off the table for it as well.

The sole reason behind the rumored delays of both the RTX 3070 Ti 16GB and RTX 3080 12GB cards has been attributed to the lack of availability of key components. It’s no secret that manufacturers across the entire technology industry have been affected by chip shortages, in addition to supply chain bottlenecks.

As noted by Wallossek, in the case of the latter card, releasing an upgraded version of the standard RTX 3080 may not make sense due to the current conditions of the market and the popularity of the original card itself. Why divert resources that could otherwise be used to build more RTX 3080 10GB cards, especially considering the scarcity of components that are required to create such GPUs?

While the alleged delays of the aforementioned cards have been attributed to component shortages, one product that will not be affected by the current state of affairs is the RTX 3090 Ti. According to Wallossek’s sources, Nvidia’s forthcoming flagship GPU is still set for a release on January 27, which would point toward an official unveiling at CES 2022 on January 4.

Still, due to the specs of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, including its 24GB of GDDR6X memory and the 450-watt TDP, you’re looking at a cost exceeding the original version’s $1,499 price point. Granted, such graphics cards are always pricey given they’re predominantly aimed at the enthusiast segment of the market. However, if scalpers, bots, and crypto miners get their hands on the card first, buying one at the MSRP will be almost impossible. Realistically, prices are likely to reach closer to the $3,000 mark.

To showcase just how dire the GPU shortage is at the moment, a quick glance on eBay for the regular GeForce RTX 3090 shows some sellers listing prices upwards of $3,000, with some units even listed at $3,500 and above.

One GPU that was not mentioned in the report is a new variant of the RTX 3050, which offers 8GB of GDDR6 memory and is built on the 8nm process. The exclusion by Wallossek could be an oversight, but only time will tell. It will obviously be a more affordable option for consumers compared to the RTX 3090 Ti, but we’ll have to wait to see if the RTX 3050 8GB hits its purported January 27 release.

In any case, should these delays become a reality, it’s another setback for those who have been looking for new video cards in order to build their PCs. As for when the GPU shortage will show signs of improvement, Nvidia recently said supplies for its cards are expected to receive a boost during the second half of 2022 thanks to manufacturing agreements.

Editors' Recommendations

Nvidia’s powerful GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU set for a January launch

Branding on the RTX 3090.

Nvidia finally delivers good news on future of the GPU shortage

A close-up image of Nvidia's RTX 3080 Ti graphics card.

Nvidia quietly launches more GPUs for mining, not gaming

amd rx 5600 xt vs nvidia rtx 2060 vx gtx 1660 ti rtx2060099

The new AMD Rembrandt APUs may be just as good as the GTX 1650

AMD Ryzen Processor placed over a black background.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Crypto miners appear to be already using next-gen RTX 4090 Ti graphics cards

Graphics cards in a crypto mining farm.

How to turn off notifications in Android 11 and older

samsung galaxy s21 plus review notifications

How to delete games on a PS4

PlayStation 4 bundle

Best 4K TV Deals for December 2021

Vizio OLED TV

Best OLED TV deals for December 2021: LG and Sony

55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768

Best QLED TV deals for December 2021

55 inch samsung uhd 7 series q60 qled 4k tvs amazon deal 49 tv 720x720

How to redeem an Xbox One code

Xbox One S

HDMI 2.1 means a lot less than you probably think

HDMI port close up.