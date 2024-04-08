 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The RTX 5090 and 5080 may launch sooner than expected

Kunal Khullar
By
The die for Nvidia's Blackwell GPU.
Nvidia

Nvidia’s next-gen GPUs for gamers might arrive sooner than we expect. According to a recent report, Nvidia’s board partners are gearing up the GeForce RTX 50-series graphics cards, which are expected to hit the market in the fourth quarter. Nvidia is expected to initially focus on the RTX 5090 and the RTX 5080, although we can’t be too sure about these names.

If the rumors are true, this approach would mirror Nvidia’s RTX 40 series launch pattern where the RTX 4090 debuted toward the end of 2022, followed shortly by the RTX 4080 a few weeks later. The more affordable RTX 4070 Ti and 4070 were then released in early 2023.

Recommended Videos

UDN’s report also mentions that industry analysts seem positive about Nvidia’s significant biennial upgrades to GPUs, and they anticipate a rise in shipment volumes for board manufacturers this year. This boost is also expected to drive up the average selling price of graphics card products. In short, start saving up gamers!

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

It is expected that the RTX 50-series will be based on the recently announced 4nm Blackwell architecture. It is built on TSMC’s 4NP node, an enhanced version of the 5nm node where two GPU dies are connected across a 10TB-per-second interconnect. It can handle double the model size of last-gen Ada Lovelace, and supports a new 4-bit floating point instruction set.

There’s also speculation that the RTX 5090 and 5080 will incorporate GDDR7 memory, while the RTX 5090 could sport a substantial 24,576 CUDA cores and a 512-bit memory bus. As per YouTuber RedGamingTech, we could see a huge jump in VRAM, going up to 36GB of memory in the RTX 5090.

According to Moore’s Law Is Dead, the performance improvement between Ada and Blackwell might not be substantial. The YouTuber’s insider source indicated that “Blackwell’s rasterization improvement over Ada won’t be as remarkable as the leap from Ampere to Ada.” However, the source also suggested that Nvidia could create the perception of a similar performance boost for the RTX 5090 “if it felt challenged.”

However, from a different perspective, there’s speculation from sources like RedGamingTech. In their video, the YouTuber asserts that we could see up to a 2x increase in performance between Lovelace and Blackwell. They suggest that the RTX 50-series might double the ray tracing performance compared to the RTX 40-series, alongside an overall performance boost of up to 2x.

RedGamingTech is uncertain if this pertains to rasterization, making it challenging to gauge these possible improvements accurately. Nevertheless, they anticipate clock speeds exceeding 3GHz, which would represent a significant increase over Ada, while noting that this applies primarily to overclocked models.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
A PC hardware enthusiast and casual gamer, Kunal has been in the tech industry for almost a decade contributing to names like…
Nvidia’s RTX Video can upscale blurry YouTube videos
A screenshot showcasing the effect of Nvidia's RTX Video HDR.

Nvidia's latest driver update does more than just introduce support for the new RTX 4070 Ti Super -- it also enables AI video upscaling through a new feature. Dubbed RTX Video HDR, this feature relies on AI to turn SDR videos into HDR. Enabling it is easy, but there are a couple of caveats.

Nvidia describes it as a new technology, powered by AI and RTX tensor cores, that dynamically converts SDR video to HDR10 quality. This improves visibility and adds more detail, sharpness, and vibrance. Earlier in 2023, Nvidia released a similar feature that now works in tandem with this one, called RTX Video Super Resolution, which upscales videos up to 4K.

Read more
Why I regret buying the RTX 4080
The RTX 4080 logo on a pink background.

It's me. I'm one of the people who bought one of Nvidia's worst-value graphics cards, the RTX 4080, and now have some regrets. However, it's got nothing to do with the performance of the GPU and everything to do with the fact that there are now better options available.

That's not all there is to it, though. Despite meticulous planning, I didn't account for another aspect of owning a high-end graphics card that only became clear once I used this GPU for a few months. Grab a snack, and let me take you on a journey through my GPU-related regrets.
I knew what I signed up for

Read more
Watch out — fake RTX 4090s are being sold on Amazon
An RTX 4090 with an RTX 4080 chip.

What a nightmare. An Amazon customer bought an RTX 4090 that required repairs, but when graphics repair expert and YouTuber North West Repair opened up the GPU, the $2,000 card turned out to be a complete disaster. In fact, what was supposed to be the best graphics card on the market was actually a Frankensteined RTX 4080.

Tony from North West Repair shared a video on his channel that showcases the Asus ROG Strix RTX 4090 card and serves as a warning to potential customers. The GPU was sent to him for repairs with issues described as "shipping damage." In reality, the issues extend far beyond what could happen during shipping because the GPU, broken on several levels, was clearly tampered with.

Read more