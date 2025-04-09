 Skip to main content
Nvidia’s RTX 5060 Ti might be cheaper than expected

Logo on the RTX 4060 Ti graphics card.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Nvidia’s RTX 5060 Ti is right around the corner, and we’ve all been bracing ourselves for the big reveal. It’s not just about where it’ll place among some of the best graphics cards — oh, if only that were the only concern. In the midst of a GPU shortage, most gamers have been worried about the potential recommended list price (MSRP) of these new GPUs. Well, good news — it might not be as bad as we all thought it’d be.

Just recently, a leak from Board Channels told us that the RTX 5060 Ti would share the same price as its predecessors. For a bit of clarification: We expect the RTX 5060 Ti to launch in two versions, one with 16GB VRAM and one with 8GB. Previous leaks indicated that the 16GB version would cost $499 — the same as the last gen — followed by $399 for the 5060 Ti 8GB.

I almost convinced myself that this was kind of good news; after all, we could be dealing with a price increase. However, as shared by IT Home, we might actually get something even better: A price cut.

Two RTX 4060 graphics cards sitting next to each other.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

IT Home reports that Nvidia has sent the official MSRP to its add-in card (AIC) partners, and it’s better than expected. The prices are said to be set to $379 for the 8GB card and $429 for the 16GB card, marking a significant price cut for the 16GB version and a $20 discount for the 8GB variant.

There’s been no mention of the RTX 5060, which is also said to be revealed alongside the other GPUs on April 15. If the RTX 5060 Ti starts at $379, we might see the RTX 5060 at around $300 to $320, but we’ll have to wait for the official reveal. Until Nvidia itself announces these GPUs, everything is pure speculation.

