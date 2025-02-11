RTX 5090 meltdown woes spark flashbacks to RTX 4090 fire hazards

Nvidia’s RTX 5090 is facing early concerns as reports of melting 16-pin power connectors have emerged, evoking memories of the infamous RTX 4090 connector failures. Two separate incidents have surfaced, both pointing to potential issues with the GPU’s power delivery system, despite Nvidia’s efforts to prevent such problems with its updated 12V-2×6 connector standard.

According to The Verge, the first reported incident involved an RTX 5090 user on Reddit who noticed a burning smell while playing Battlefield 5, leading them to inspect their system. Upon closer examination, they discovered that their power cable had melted on both ends—where it connected to the graphics card and where it plugged into the power supply unit (PSU).

It’s worth mentioning that they were using an unofficial third party cable from Moddiy, instead of the one provided with the GPU. The manufacturer has claimed that it follows the updated 12V-2×6 design, complies with ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 standards, and supports up to 600W. Additionally, the user stated that they had been using the same power cable for over two years with their RTX 4090 FE without any issues. They also ensured that the cable was securely connected, confirming it clicked into place.

What’s interesting here is that Nvidia has already moved to the updated 12V-2×6 connector standard, which was supposed to reduce the risk of overheating and ensure better contact between the pins. However, backward compatibility with older 12VHPWR cables may be contributing to continued failures, as not all third-party cables may fully adhere to the revised specifications.

The second incident comes from Spanish YouTuber Toro Tocho who went through a similar experience with burnt connectors on both the GPU and PSU ends using an RTX 5090 Founders Edition. The affected user was using an FSP Hydro Ti PRO 1000W PSU along with a standard 16-pin PCIe 5.0 cable bundled with the power supply.

Both incidents suggest that power connector issues are still a concern, despite Nvidia’s revisions. The first case hints at compatibility risks with third-party cables, while the second case highlights potential high power draw beyond expected limits. Nvidia has yet to issue an official statement, leaving users to double-check their power connections and monitor their hardware for signs of overheating. Whether these are isolated incidents or the start of a wider problem remains to be seen, but for now, RTX 5090 owners might want to keep a fire extinguisher nearby—just in case.