Nvidia to expand RTX 50-series with more GPUs for budget gamers

Side view of the RTX 4060
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Recent filings with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) by popular GPU manufacturer Zotac (spotted by @harukaze5719 on X), have unveiled potential new additions to Nvidia’s RTX 50-series lineup – the RTX 5050, RTX 5060, and RTX 5060 Ti. These registrations suggest that Nvidia is preparing to introduce budget-friendly options within its latest GPU series.

The RTX 5050 is particularly noteworthy, as it would mark Nvidia’s potential return to the sub-$250 GPU market—a segment it hasn’t actively targeted since the RTX 3050. The absence of a 50-class card in the RTX 40-series left a gap that was filled by older RTX 30-series GPUs and offerings from competitors. The introduction of the RTX 5050 could provide an affordable entry point for gamers seeking to leverage Nvidia’s latest technologies without a significant financial outlay.

The RTX 5050, the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti GPUs listed on EEC
EEC

While the EEC filings indicate Zotac’s intent to produce these models, it’s important to approach this information with caution. Registrations with regulatory bodies like the EEC often include placeholder names, and not all listed products make it to market. However, the inclusion of the RTX 5050, RTX 5060, and RTX 5060 Ti aligns with industry expectations for a more diverse RTX 50-series lineup catering to various budget levels.

The RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti are expected to offer mid-range performance, with rumors suggesting multiple VRAM configurations. Specifically, the RTX 5060 Ti may come in both 8GB and 16GB variants, providing consumers with options based on their performance needs and budget. The standard RTX 5060 is expected to launch with 8GB of memory, similar to its predecessor, the RTX 4060.

As of now, Nvidia has not officially announced these models, and details regarding their specifications, pricing, and release dates remain speculative. Reports suggest that more concrete information may emerge around Computex in late May, a period often used by tech companies to unveil new products.

