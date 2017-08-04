Motherboard makers list an unannounced AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920 desktop CPU

Why it matters to you AMD appears to be bringing another affordable, high-performance 12-core processor to the desktop market in addition to its Ryzen Threadripper 1920X model.

Last week, AMD confirmed Thursday’s launch date of its two Ryzen Threadripper desktop processors. The company also slipped in another previously unannounced chip that will be sold 21 days later. But apparently, AMD still is not done with its Ryzen Threadripper rollout, as three motherboard manufacturers are/were listing an unannounced Ryzen Threadripper 1920 model. Asus has since removed the chip’s reference since its initial discovery but the 1920’s listing still remains on ASRock and Gigabyte support pages at the time this article went live.

That said, here are all of AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper chips, with the unannounced 1920 model highlighted in bold:

Cores /

Threads Base

Speed Boost

Speed XFR

Speed Power

Usage Ship

Date Price 1950X 16 / 32 3.4GHz 4.0GHz 4.2GHz 180 Watts Aug. 10 $999 1920X 12 / 24 3.5GHz 4.0GHz 4.2GHz 180 Watts Aug. 10 $799 1920 12 / 24 3.2GHz 3.8GHz ? 140 Watts ? ? 1900X 8 / 16 3.8GHz 4.0GHz 4.2GHz 180 Watts Aug. 31 $549

As the chart shows, it is another 12-core, 24-thread processor with the lowest base and boost speeds of the quartet. It also only draws 140 watts of power compared to the 180 watts used by the other three Threadripper models. It is very similar to the 1920X chip, using the same amount of L2 (6MB) and L3 (32MB) processor cache. The removal of the “X” in the name indicates that it may not have the Zen architecture’s Extended Frequency Range (XFR) feature enabled.

Once the chip hits the market, AMD will have two 12-core desktop processors competing against Intel’s single Core i9 12-core model arriving in September. Intel’s version will have a higher price tag than AMD’s two units but in return, it will have slightly faster boost speeds. Then again, the Intel chip’s base speed will be lower than what AMD’s two chips will offer.

Here is how all three stack up:

Cores / Threads Base

Speed Boost

Speed Maximum

Speed Price 1920X 12 / 24 3.5GHz 4.0GHz 4.2GHz $799 1920 12 / 24 3.2GHz 3.8GHz ? ? I9-7920X 12 / 24 2.9GHz 4.3GHz 4.4GHz $1,199

AMD’s “epic” new Ryzen Threadripper processors will not fit in the company’s latest AM4 socket (seat) for desktop motherboards, but rather in its new, larger TR4 socket supporting 4,094 processor contacts (pins). By comparison, the AM4 motherboard socket used for AMD’s Ryzen 7, Ryzen 5, and Ryzen 3 desktop processors supports chips with only 1,331 physical contacts. Meanwhile, Intel’s latest X-Series processors rely on the LGA 2066 motherboard seat, which supports processors with 2,066 contacts.

Along with the TR4 socket, AMD is introducing a new motherboard chipset for its Ryzen Threadripper processors: the X399 chipset. They support a massive 66 PCI Express 3.0 lanes, up to eight sticks of four-channel DDR4 system memory, and up to 14 native USB 3.1 Gen1 ports. The chipset will support up to two native USB 3.1 Gen2 ports as well.

Here are the motherboards currently supporting AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper processors: