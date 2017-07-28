A leaked slide shows the pricing of Intel’s entire Core X-Series lineup

Why it matters to you Although the information is based on a leaked slide, PC builders now have a better look at Intel's four Core X-Series desktop processors rolling out soon.

A leaked slide recently surfaced showing the prices and specifications of Intel’s entire Core X-Series processor family. The news arrives after Intel updated its price sheet to reflect the 12-core i9-7920X processor arriving in August. There are three more Intel Core i9 chips slated to arrive in October as well, and now we know their current unofficial pricing.

Here is the entire list of Intel’s Core X-Series processor family:

Cores Threads Base Speed Boost Speed Max Speed PCI

Express

Lanes Power

Draw Price i9-7980XE 18 36 2.6GHz 4.2GHz 4.4GHz 44 165 watts $1,999 i9-7960X 16 32 2.8GHz 4.2GHz 4.4GHz 44 165 watts $1,699 i9-7940X 14 28 3.1GHz 4.3GHz 4.4GHz 44 165 watts $1,399 i9-7920X 12 24 2.9GHz 4.3GHz 4.4GHz 44 140 watts $1,199 i9-7900X 10 20 3.3GHz 4.3GHz 4.5GHz 44 140 watts $999 i7-7820X 8 16 3.6GHz 4.3GHz 4.5GHz 28 140 watts $599 i7-7800X 6 12 3.5GHz 4.0GHz N/A 28 140 watts $389 i7-7740X 4 8 4.3GHz 4.5GHz N/A 16 112 watts $339 i5-7640X 4 4 4.0GHz 4.2GHz N/A 16 112 watts $242

We are not exactly sure where the slide originated from but it definitely resembles an official slide Intel would typically release prior to an official announcement. It also puts to rest some of the rumors surrounding the speeds for the unreleased products. However, we like to point out that the pricing found on the slide slightly varies from what is shown on the price sheet dated July 14, 2017. For instance, the slide shows a $10 increase in the i9-7920X, i9-7900X, and i7-7820X per-chip cost versus what is listed on Intel’s pricing sheet.

Just for giggles, here is what we will see in the eight-core and higher desktop processor space this October once Intel’s three crazy high-end CPUs hit the market. By then, AMD’s two Ryzen Threadripper chips will have already simmered in the desktop market for two months.

Cores Threads Base

Speed Boost

Speed Max

Speed Price Core i9-7980XE 18 36 2.6GHz 4.2GHz 4.4GHz $1,999 Threadripper 1950X 16 32 3.4GHz 4.0GHz 4.1GHz $999 Core i9-7960X 16 32 2.8GHz 4.2GHz 4.4GHz $1,699 Core i9-7940X 14 28 3.1GHz 4.3GHz 4.4GHz $1,399 Threadripper 1920X 12 24 3.5GHz 4.0GHz 4.1GHz $799 Core i9-7920X 12 24 2.9GHz 4.3GHz 4.4GHz $1,199 Core i9-7900X 10 20 3.3GHz 4.3GHz 4.5GHz $999 Core i7-7820X 8 16 3.6GHz 4.3GHz 4.5GHz $599 Ryzen 7 1800X 8 16 3.6GHz 4.0GHz 4.1GHz $399 Ryzen 7 1700X 8 16 3.4GHz 3.8GHz 3.9GHz $299 Ryzen 7 1700 8 16 3.0GHz 3.7GHz N/A $269

As the chart shows above, the big war will be between the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X and the Core i9-7960X. Both will sport 16 cores and 32 threads, but AMD’s chip will have a higher base speed for $700 less. Then again, Intel’s chip will have a higher boost speed via Intel Turbo Boost Technology (ITBT) 2.0, and a higher maximum speed via ITBT version 3.0. The maximum Threadripper numbers stem the Extended Frequency Range (XFR) feature provided in AMD’s new “Zen” processor design.

Meanwhile, AMD’s Threadripper 1920X will also have a higher base speed than Intel’s Core i9-7920X for $400 less. Yet AMD’s Zen-based chip will have a lower boost speed and a lower maximum speed (via XFR) than Intel’s Core X-Series competitor. Currently, AMD does not have any desktop processors on its known roadmap to take on Intel’s 18-core i9-7980XE, 14-core i9-7940X, and 10-core i9-7920X processors. Everything else in AMD’s Ryzen arsenal are all eight cores and lower.