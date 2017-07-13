AMD is rippin’ store shelves with two Ryzen Threadripper processors in August

Why it matters to you AMD is raising the desktop processor bar with the eagerly awaited launch of its two Ryzen Threadripper CPUs arriving next month.

On Thursday, AMD confirmed that its lineup of Ryzen Threadripper desktop processors are on track to hit store shelves in August. There will be two Ryzen Threadripper chips at launch, both of which will be unlocked and eager for overclocking. They will feature 64 PCI Express lanes along with support for quad-channel DDR4 memory. The two mega-sized chips will arrive alongside motherboards provided by AMD’s partner manufacturers based on its new Socket TR4 CPU seat

Here is your new Ryzen Threadripper lineup:

Cores Threads Base

Speed Boost

Speed Price 1920X 12 24 3.5GHz 4.0GHz $799 1950X 16 32 3.4GHz 4.0GHz $999

AMD confirmed the existence of Ryzen Threadripper processors based on its Zen design during its 2017 Financial Analyst Day in early May. Since then, a benchmark for the 1950X model reared its head on Geekbench in mid-June, showing unoptimized single- and multi-core performances ranking slightly higher than the Ryzen 7 1800X, but lower than the quad-core Intel Core i7-7700K. The Ryzen Threadripper 1950X chip should hit ludicrous speed out of the box when it hits shelves next month.

In addition to revealing the Ryzen Threadripper lineup, AMD also said that Dell will begin taking pre-orders for the Alienware Area-51 Threadripper PC gaming desktop starting July 27. As revealed in early June, customers will have the option of configuring the desktop with either of the two Ryzen Threadripper processors, which will be overclocked and kept in check using a liquid- cooled solution. Customers can also configure the gaming PC with single (AMD/Nvidia), dual (Nvidia), or triple (AMD) graphics card configurations.

The two Ryzen Threadripper processors will seemingly arrive just after dedicated AMD customers gutted their PCs to support the current high-end Ryzen 7 desktop processor family. The trio launched in March, followed by four mid-range Ryzen 5 models a month later. AMD said a batch of Ryzen 3 chips would be made available sometime in the second half of 2017 to address the entry-level performance PC market.

Now AMD reports that there will be two Ryzen 3 desktop processors hitting store shelves on July 27, both packing four cores and four threads. The chips will fit into the company’s current AM4 processor socket on motherboards, not the massive new Socket TR4 seat designed for the Ryzen Threadripper powerhouses.

Here are the two Ryzen 3 models:

Cores Threads Base

Speed Boost

Speed Price Ryzen 3 1300X 4 4 3.5GHz 3.7GHz TBD Ryzen 3 1200 4 4 3.1GHz 3.4GHz TBD

Like the Ryzen Threadripper chips, the new Ryzen 3 desktop processor duo is based on AMD’s start-from-scratch “Zen” CPU design. They are at the other end of the performance spectrum, packing lots of processing power per watt for a low price. Right now, we are not exactly sure what AMD plans to charge for its two Ryzen 3 CPUs, but based on the chart shown below, the Ryzen 3 entries will likely cost $150 and below.