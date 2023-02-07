OnePlus is debuting something a bit different with its mechanical keyboard developed in partnership with Keychron, which makes some of the best keyboards on the market.

The OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro features unique Marble-mallow keycaps, which have a focus on comfort, functionality, and durability while still allowing for high performance and premium style. Its keycaps are derived from a thermoplastic material, which allows them to have a soft bounce on the hands, the brand said.

The OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro features a CNC aluminum chassis with a matte finish. Design signatures on the keyboard include its alert slider, which is inspired by OnePlus smartphones; the Escape key, which was done in OnePlus red; and the rotary knob, which can be used in a traditional function or customized to your preference.

The keyboard is the brand’s first commercial product to release internationally from its initiative OnePlus Featuring, which allows fans and enthusiasts to invest and participate in the development and release of new OnePlus products. So far, the first OnePlus keyboard has almost 4,000 backers, and there is a continuing opportunity to become an investor in the program.

The unique and adaptable switches on the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro are a primary feature that came out of this brand-community collaboration. The keyboard includes a double gasket, which helps minimize sound and maximize comfort for users, similar to the recently released Asus ROG Azoth. OnePlus also worked with the keyboard brand Keychron to ensure that the keyboard can be mapped well across several operating systems, including MacOS, Windows, Linux, and Android OS.

The OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro is also compatible with various customizable and open-source firmware such as QMK and VIA. There is also a built-in hot swap feature that allows you to easily change key functions to your preference.

Pricing and availability details for the OnePlus Featuring 81 Pro keyboard will be available in the coming weeks.

