 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

OnePlus’ first mechanical keyboard looks like the one to beat in 2023

Fionna Agomuoh
By

OnePlus is debuting something a bit different with its mechanical keyboard developed in partnership with Keychron, which makes some of the best keyboards on the market.

The OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro features unique Marble-mallow keycaps, which have a focus on comfort, functionality, and durability while still allowing for high performance and premium style. Its keycaps are derived from a thermoplastic material, which allows them to have a soft bounce on the hands, the brand said.

OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro is the first commercial product out of the OnePlus Featuring fan-company initiative.

The OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro features a CNC aluminum chassis with a matte finish. Design signatures on the keyboard include its alert slider, which is inspired by OnePlus smartphones; the Escape key, which was done in OnePlus red; and the rotary knob, which can be used in a traditional function or customized to your preference.

The keyboard is the brand’s first commercial product to release internationally from its initiative OnePlus Featuring, which allows fans and enthusiasts to invest and participate in the development and release of new OnePlus products. So far, the first OnePlus keyboard has almost 4,000 backers, and there is a continuing opportunity to become an investor in the program.

The unique and adaptable switches on the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro are a primary feature that came out of this brand-community collaboration. The keyboard includes a double gasket, which helps minimize sound and maximize comfort for users, similar to the recently released Asus ROG Azoth. OnePlus also worked with the keyboard brand Keychron to ensure that the keyboard can be mapped well across several operating systems, including MacOS, Windows, Linux, and Android OS.

The OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro is also compatible with various customizable and open-source firmware such as QMK and VIA. There is also a built-in hot swap feature that allows you to easily change key functions to your preference.

Pricing and availability details for the OnePlus Featuring 81 Pro keyboard will be available in the coming weeks.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
ROG Flow X13 (2023) vs. ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023): compact gaming laptops
rog flow x13 vs zephyrus g14 asus 2023 front
MacBook Pro 14 and 16 (2023): the M2 Pro/Max splash down
Apple MacBook Pro front view showing display and keyboard..
The most anticipated laptops of 2023
The two displays of the Yoga Book 9i on a table.
The best password managers for 2023
have i been pwned owner uncovers 13 million plaintext passwords leaked from free webhost is a safe password even possible we
Best Gaming PC Deals: Save on RTX 3070, 3080, 3090 PCs
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.
Don’t miss this Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra pre-order deal
Someone typing on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.
Experts fear ChatGPT will soon be used in devastating cyberattacks
The ChatGPT name next to an OpenAI logo on a black and white background.
Lenovo’s Surface-style Chromebook just got a big price cut
The new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 sitting on a desk.
Save $620 on this Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 3070
The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop on a table.
AMD vs. Intel: which wins in 2023?
Pads on the bottom of the Ryzen 9 7950X.
Dell is having a big sale on business laptops — up to $2,500 off
The Dell XPS 13 Plus on a table outside.
Ends soon: sign up for NordVPN today and save up to 62%
The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.
New AMD laptop CPU destroys its predecessor, winning by 90%
AMD CEO holding the Ryzen 7040 series processor.