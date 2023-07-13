 Skip to main content
This sleek 27-inch QHD curved gaming monitor is discounted to $189

If you’ve spent most of your budget for a gaming setup on gaming PC deals, don’t worry because there are offers out there that will get you a decent monitor for cheap. Here’s a great example from Walmart — the 27-inch Onn. QHD Curved Gaming Monitor for just $189, following a $21 discount on its sticker price of $210. There’s always high demand for affordable but reliable gaming monitors, and this offer won’t be an exception. You should complete your purchase before either stocks run out or the bargain expires.

Why you should buy the 27-inch Onn. QHD Curved Gaming Monitor

To be able to maximize the performance of the best gaming PCs and appreciate the graphics of the best PC games, you need to upgrade from your basic display to something like the Onn. QHD Curved Gaming Monitor. Its 27-inch screen offers QHD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, while a nearly bezel-free design and a 1500R curvature on the display will help you stay immersed in the worlds that you’re exploring in the video games that you’re playing. The 27-inch Onn. QHD Curved Gaming Monitor is also equipped with low blue light technology, which will help protect your eyes and prevent them from getting strained after hours of looking at the screen.

27-inch Onn. QHD Curved Gaming Monitor offers a 165Hz refresh rate, which is above the range of 120Hz to 144Hz that our computer monitor buying guide recommends to target, in addition to a 1ms response time. The gaming monitor has two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort for connectivity, as well as a headphone jack for private audio so that you won’t disturb people around you while you play.

There’s no shortage of monitor deals online, but only a few will be able to match the value that you’ll get if you purchase the 27-inch Onn. QHD Curved Gaming Monitor. It’s already pretty affordable at its original price of $210, but Walmart slashed its price further by $21 so you’ll only have to pay $189. If you think the 27-inch Onn. QHD Curved Gaming Monitor is the missing piece to your gaming setup, then don’t hesitate — buy it now while you can still get it for less than $200.

