Origin PC beefs up two of its notebooks with Nvidia Max-Q-based graphics

Why it matters to you Origin PC is upgrading two thin and light laptops with powerful graphics chips designed for maximum performance in a super-slim form factor.

Origin PC revealed on Monday a hardware refresh of its EVO15-S and NT-15 laptops. Both are fitted with seventh-generation Intel Core processors, graphics provided by Nvidia, and USB 3.1 Gen2 technology supporting data transfers at up to 10 gigabits per second (10Gbps). The refreshed EVO15-S targets PC gamers while the NT-15 “Quadro” is built for professionals looking for a thin and light workstation.

The EVO15-S for Gamers

Although Origin PC already serves up this laptop with Intel’s Core i7-7700HQ processor, the big upgrade appears to be support for Nvidia’s GTX 1070 graphics chip with Max-Q technology, a considerable jump up from the previous GTX 1050 Ti chip. The refresh also introduces USB 3.1 Gen2 technology, which is twice as fast as USB 3.1 Gen1 (formerly USB 3.0). This laptop includes two USB 3.1 Gen2 ports with the thin Type-C connector, and three USB 3.1 Gen1 ports with larger, rectangular Type-A connectors.

If you’re not familiar with Nvidia’s Max-Q technology, it’s exclusive to the company’s GeForce 10 Series graphics chips installed in laptops. The technology allows laptop makers to create solutions at up to 18mm thinness without sacrificing the GeForce chip’s performance due to heat and power draw. OEMs also don’t need to install bulky, loud cooling fans.

That said, thinner laptops don’t mean smaller components, and with Max-Q technology, the GeForce chip doesn’t need to be slowed down (underclocked) to limit its thermal output and power consumption. Heat causes nasty performance issues and can damage the components within, which is why you see many PC gaming laptops without Max-Q sporting thick form factors, large cooling fans, and large exhaust vents. That’s not what you’re getting with the latest EVO15-S laptop.

According to the specifications, Origin PC’s laptop measures just 0.70 inches in width. Add the GTX 1070 graphics chip, an Ultra HD resolution, and speedy PCI Express-based storage, and you have one heck of a thin-and-light gaming machine. Here are the goods:

Screen size: 15.6 inches Screen technology: In-Plane Switching (IPS) Screen resolution: 3,840 x 2,160

1,920 x 1,080 Processor: Intel Core i7-7700HQ Graphics: Up to GeForce GTX 1070 with Max-Q Memory: Up to 32GB DDR4 @ 2,666MHx (2x 16GB) Storage 1: Up to 1x 2TB M.2 PCI Express SSD Storage 2: Up to 1x 4TB HDD or SSD (2.5 inches) Audio: Sound BlasterX Pro-Gaming 360 Connectivity: Intel Dual Band Wireless AC 8260 (up to 867Mbps)

Bluetooth 4.2 Ports: 2x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C

3x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A

1x USB 2.0 Type-A

1x 6-in-1 card reader

1x Ethernet

1x HDMI

1x Microphone jack

1x Headphone jack Battery: 4-cell 55Wh polymer battery, up to five hours Dimensions: 14.90 (W) x 0.70 (H) x 9.90 (D) inches Weight: 4.3 pounds

The NT-15 Quadro for Pros

With this model, Origin PC is shooting for a thin and light workstation. Like the EVO15-S, this business-oriented workhorse already offers the Intel Core i7-7700HQ. However, Origin PC ripped out Nvidia’s gaming-focused GTX 1060 graphics chip for Nvidia’s professional Quadro P3000 and P4000 GPUs, which also utilize Max-Q technology.

Compared to the previous model, the NT-15 Quadro is still the same size, measuring just 0.69 inches in width. However, thanks to Nvidia’s Max-Q technology, Origin PC’s professional notebook provides increased performance without sacrificing its thin and light form factor. The company also outfitted this model with USB 3.1 Gen2 technology behind one Type-C port, which joins three other Gen1 ports using the fatter Type-A connector.

Screen size: 15.6 inches Screen technology: In-Plane Switching (IPS) Screen resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 Processor: Intel Core i7-7700HQ Graphics: Up to Nvidia Quadro P4000 with Max-Q Memory: Up to 32GB DDR4 @ 2,400MHz (2x 16GB) Storage 1: Up to 512GB M.2 NVMe PCI Express SSD Storage 2: Up to 2TB HDD or SSD (2.5 inches) Audio: Sound Blaster Cinema 3 Connectivity: Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8260 (up to 867Mbps)

Bluetooth 4.2 Ports: 1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C

3x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A

1x USB 2.0 Type-A

1x SD card reader

1x Ethernet

1x Microphone jack

1x Headphone jack Keyboard: Custom multi-color illumination, anti-ghosting Special features: Custom paint or laser etching

Fingerprint scanner Battery: 3-cell 51.3Wh Getac battery, up to four hours Dimensions: 15.00 (W) x 0.69 (H) x 9.80 (D) inches Weight: ~ 4.0 pounds

“Our new EVO15-S and NT-15 Quadro laptops are the most powerful thin and light laptops that Origin PC has ever offered,” said Kevin Wasielewski, Origin PC CEO and co-founder. “Both the EVO15-S and NT-15 Quadro offer incredible next-gen desktop-class performance inside a remarkably thin and light laptop.”

Pricing

As for how much Origin PC customers should expect to pay for the refreshed laptops, here are the starting prices Origin PC provided to Digital Trends: