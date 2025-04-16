 Skip to main content
Patreon’s planned new services could make it a proper Twitch rival

A complete RODE X streaming setup,
Patreon has long provided a space for creatives in much the same way Twitch has, but with different connotations. Twitch is usually viewed as being strictly for gaming (although that isn’t the case), while Patreon caters to a more artistic subset. The company just announced plans to launch a livestreaming service this summer that could position it as a true rival to Twitch, and it’s currently undergoing extensive testing.

Patreon says it hopes the feature can “boost real-time fan engagement and provide new experiences to encourage free-to-paid member conversion.” It’s an ideal option for users that want to create video-based content, whether that’s streaming their favorite video game or providing tutorials on specific crafts.

According to the site, “Video is one of the top highest earning categories on Patreon and a core offering for its creators. We’re looking forward to seeing how creators and artists integrate livestreams into their exclusive Patreon perks and experiences.” It’s more than just an afterthought, too; Patreon plans for creators to be able to go live in the app without the use of any third party tools, and enable both free and paid member access levels for videos.

Patreon
Patreon / Patreon

Of course, the live video will also have a chat system so creators can talk with fans, as well as moderation tools for keeping the inevitable malicious elements under control. Patreon also says the service will work with third-party tools like OBS and Streamlabs, and that VOD downloads will be available after streams end for cross-posting on other platforms or for selling as one-time purchases.

Right now, Live Video is being tested through a limited-access beta with “select creators.” Sorry, folks — if you didn’t get the invite, you can’t sign up now. Fortunately, Patreon plans to launch the service to all its users over the summer. This will open up a wide range of possibilities for content creators of all types.

