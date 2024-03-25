Kicking off Dell’s Tech Fest and celebrating the best PCs and electronics in the tech industry is a wide variety of top PC deals that you can capitalize on. From powerful Alienware gaming desktops to work-from-home-ready laptops, monitors, and peripherals, if you don’t find something worthwhile on sale, then you’re not looking hard enough. We’ve gathered up some of the best deals for you right here, but as always, we highly recommend browsing the sale to see what else you can find.

The top Tech Fest deals

Alienware Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Bundle — $200, was $250

This keyboard and mouse combo — AW510K and AW720M — is just what you need to get a competitive edge in your games. Made for ultimate performance, they feature customizable hotkeys, pulse-pounding RGB lighting, and USB passthrough for your most valuable gear. Dedicated media keys on the keyboard make it easy to control and adjust media while you’re playing, too. For the price, this combo is excellent.

32-inch Curved 4K UHD Monitor — $320, was $360

Need a new or bigger monitor? Check out this 4K UHD-ready display, which features stunning ultra-HD resolution support, built-in speakers with premium sound, and a fully immersive curved design. With it seemingly wrapped around you, it’s like the picture is doing the same. AMD FreeSync compatibility, a 140HZ horizontal refresh rate, and anti-glare support only add to its functionality. Seriously, if you want a curved monitor, this is a great one, and the price makes it that much better.

Inspiron Small Desktop — $500

Want a desktop but don’t have much room on your desk or countertop? No problem. This Inspiron Small Desktop gives you all the power you need in a compact design. Inside is a 13th-Gen Intel Core i3 processor, Intel UHD 730 graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB M.2 PCIe solid-state drive. Plus, it comes pre-installed with the latest Windows 11 and includes a matching keyboard and optical mouse. You will have to supply the monitor, but there are a bunch on sale during Tech Fest.

XPS 13 Laptop — $799, was $1,099

This lightweight yet capable laptop is great for remote work, school browsing, and more. It features a 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe solid-state drive. The 13-inch non-touch InfinityEdge display is gorgeous and supports a full HD resolution of 1920 by 1200. Plus, the backlit keyboard makes it easy to work with, even at night or in low-light conditions. Don’t sleep on this deal if you need a new laptop.

Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop — $1,900

This Windows 11 Home gaming PC is rocking an Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Super, 8GB of DDR5 system RAM, and a 1TB M.2 solid-state drive. But that’s not even the best part. The sleek, RGB-laden design of the case will feel right at home in any gaming room, dungeon, or geek cave.

Dell’s Tech Fest features top deals galore

While these are some of the more notable deals, trust us when we say you’ll want to head over to Dell’s Tech Fest event and browse for yourself. There are PCs, laptops, monitors, peripherals, and even game consoles available. Comm displays, business workstations, and a host of more powerful laptops are available, as well. We’ve barely scratched the surface. Don’t believe us? Go have a look!

