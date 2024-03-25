 Skip to main content
In partnership with

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

With these top PC deals, Dell is celebrating the best in tech

Dell Techfest and best tech on sale featured.
Dell

Kicking off Dell’s Tech Fest and celebrating the best PCs and electronics in the tech industry is a wide variety of top PC deals that you can capitalize on. From powerful Alienware gaming desktops to work-from-home-ready laptops, monitors, and peripherals, if you don’t find something worthwhile on sale, then you’re not looking hard enough. We’ve gathered up some of the best deals for you right here, but as always, we highly recommend browsing the sale to see what else you can find.

Shop the Sale

The top Tech Fest deals

  • Alienware Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Bundle —
  • 32-inch Curved 4K UHD Monitor —
  • Inspiron Small Desktop —
  • Dell XPS 13 Laptop —
  • Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop —

Alienware Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Bundle — $200, was $250

Alienware gaming keyboard and mouse combo.
Dell

This keyboard and mouse combo — AW510K and AW720M — is just what you need to get a competitive edge in your games. Made for ultimate performance, they feature customizable hotkeys, pulse-pounding RGB lighting, and USB passthrough for your most valuable gear. Dedicated media keys on the keyboard make it easy to control and adjust media while you’re playing, too. For the price, this combo is excellent.

Trending Deals:

32-inch Curved 4K UHD Monitor — $320, was $360

Dell 32-inch curved monitor
Dell

Need a new or bigger monitor? Check out this 4K UHD-ready display, which features stunning ultra-HD resolution support, built-in speakers with premium sound, and a fully immersive curved design. With it seemingly wrapped around you, it’s like the picture is doing the same. AMD FreeSync compatibility, a 140HZ horizontal refresh rate, and anti-glare support only add to its functionality. Seriously, if you want a curved monitor, this is a great one, and the price makes it that much better.

Inspiron Small Desktop — $500

Inspiron small desktop for Dell's Techfest 2024.
Dell

Want a desktop but don’t have much room on your desk or countertop? No problem. This Inspiron Small Desktop gives you all the power you need in a compact design. Inside is a 13th-Gen Intel Core i3 processor, Intel UHD 730 graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB M.2 PCIe solid-state drive. Plus, it comes pre-installed with the latest Windows 11 and includes a matching keyboard and optical mouse. You will have to supply the monitor, but there are a bunch on sale during Tech Fest.

XPS 13 Laptop — $799, was $1,099

Dell XPS 13 laptop on sale for Dell's Techfest.
Dell

This lightweight yet capable laptop is great for remote work, school browsing, and more. It features a 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe solid-state drive. The 13-inch non-touch InfinityEdge display is gorgeous and supports a full HD resolution of 1920 by 1200. Plus, the backlit keyboard makes it easy to work with, even at night or in low-light conditions. Don’t sleep on this deal if you need a new laptop.

Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop — $1,900

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop with RGB for Dell's Techfest.
Dell

This Windows 11 Home gaming PC is rocking an Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Super, 8GB of DDR5 system RAM, and a 1TB M.2 solid-state drive. But that’s not even the best part. The sleek, RGB-laden design of the case will feel right at home in any gaming room, dungeon, or geek cave.

Dell’s Tech Fest features top deals galore

Celebrating best in Tech with Dell laptops on sale
Dell

While these are some of the more notable deals, trust us when we say you’ll want to head over to Dell’s Tech Fest event and browse for yourself. There are PCs, laptops, monitors, peripherals, and even game consoles available. Comm displays, business workstations, and a host of more powerful laptops are available, as well. We’ve barely scratched the surface. Don’t believe us? Go have a look!

Shop the Sale

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Alienware gaming laptops and PCs are heavily discounted today
The Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop on a desk.

If you're serious about gaming, you're going to need a powerful machine that won't have trouble running the best PC games. Alienware is one of the most trusted brands in the industry, and now's a great time to buy one of its devices as there's an ongoing sale from Dell. You can get a gaming PC for as low as $1,400 and a gaming laptop for as low as $1,450 in Dell's Alienware sale, where all of the options will also get you ready for upcoming PC games. You need to hurry in deciding what to buy though, as we don't think there's a lot of time left before you miss out on the massive discounts.

What to buy in Dell's Alienware sale

Read more
There’s a big sale on Dell business laptops — from $529
Dell Vostro 16 5620 on marble table.

If you need a new laptop for your work-from-home arrangement or for a small business, then you should take advantage of the discounts in Dell's business laptop sale. With prices that start as low as $529, and savings of as much as $650, there's something here for everyone. You're going to have to act fast though -- these are limited-time offers that may disappear at any moment, so whether you go with any of our recommendations below or you browse through all the laptop deals yourself, make your purchase as soon as possible to ensure that you don't miss out.

What to buy in Dell's business laptop sale
The most affordable option in Dell's business laptop sale is the Dell Vostro 14 with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. These specifications are more than enough for daily tasks, and you can get this device for just $529 following a $220 discount on its original price of $749. However, you can go for the Dell Vostro 16 if you want a larger screen and a bit more power from your laptop. For only $729, for savings of $320 on its sticker price of $1,049, you'll get a device that's equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM.

Read more
The 6 best VR headsets for PC in 2024
A person is enthusiastically enjoying a game while wearing the Meta Quest 3.

Picking out one of the best VR headsets can feel confusing if you’ve only just learned what VR is and where to begin with the technology. When it comes to finding the right VR headset for hooking up to your PC, the options are a little different from VR headsets for the PlayStation, for instance, so it’s important to know the distinction and buy the right one for your PC gaming needs.

We’re on hand with a look at the best VR headset for PC. It’s possible to spend thousands of dollars on a VR headset as well as just a few hundred bucks. Of course, in many cases, you get what you pay for so it could be a better idea to invest if you can. That’s why we’ve picked out a variety of different VR headsets so that you can easily pick out the right one to suit your budget and needs. Take a look below at what we recommend and be ready to enjoy some truly immersive gaming in no time.
The best VR headset for PC in 2024

Read more