These Raspberry Pi 3 bundles will cover everyone, from coders to gamers

The Raspberry Pi is one of the most versatile and understated computing platforms you can find. Priced at around $35 for the basic board, it can be outfitted and turned into a low-budget media center PC, a classic gaming station, or an Internet of Things (IoT) base station for your smart home.

In terms of hardware, the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B packs a 1.2GHz, 64-bit quad-core ARMv8 CPU paired with 1GB of RAM. There’s also onboard Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, a MicroSD slot, four USB ports, and a full-size HDMI port. Overall, it provides a solid foundation for all types of do-it-yourself projects.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few deals on different Raspberry Pi 3 bundles. Whether you’re looking to build your own retro gaming console or just a Raspberry Pi-based coding machine, we’ve got something for everyone. Once you’ve built your computer and you’re ready to learn more, check out our Complete Rasbperry Pi 3 Training Bundle available from the DT Shop.

