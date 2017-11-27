These Raspberry Pi 3 bundles will cover everyone, from coders to gamers

The Raspberry Pi is one of the most versatile and understated computing platforms you can find. Priced at around $35 for the basic board, it can be outfitted and turned into a low-budget media center PC, a classic gaming station, or an Internet of Things (IoT) base station for your smart home.
In terms of hardware, the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B packs a 1.2GHz, 64-bit quad-core ARMv8 CPU paired with 1GB of RAM. There’s also onboard Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, a MicroSD slot, four USB ports, and a full-size HDMI port. Overall, it provides a solid foundation for all types of do-it-yourself projects.
Below, we’ve rounded up a few deals on different Raspberry Pi 3 bundles. Whether you’re looking to build your own retro gaming console or just a Raspberry Pi-based coding machine, we’ve got something for everyone. Once you’ve built your computer and you’re ready to learn more, check out our Complete Rasbperry Pi 3 Training Bundle available from the DT Shop.
CanaKit Raspberry Pi 3 Complete Starter Kit
CanaKit’s complete Raspberry Pi 3 starter kit remains the top-selling Raspberry Pi bundle, and it’s easy to see why. This package comes with the latest Raspberry Pi computer kit and a 32GB MicroSD card preloaded with NOOBS software to get you started right out of the box.
Also included is a 2.5-amp Micro USB power supply, an HDMI cable, two heat sinks to keep your board running cool, and a sleek black enclosure that protects your Raspberry Pi and gives you access to its ports. Amazon is offering this excellent starter bundle for just $70.
Vilros Raspberry Pi 3 RetroPie Arcade Gaming Kit
Relive the days of side-scrolling platform games with the Raspberry Pi 3 Gaming Kit. This bundle is similar to the aforementioned bundle, with the main difference being that this kit includes a 32GB Samsung MicroSD card preloaded with RetroPie gaming software and two classic SNES-style USB game controllers. Otherwise, you get two heat sinks, a power supply, and an HDMI cable.
RetroPie lets you turn your Raspberry Pi into an all-in one arcade console by emulating various consoles including an Apple II, Dreamcast, Game Boy, Neo Geo, Nintendo Entertainment System, and Atari Jaguar, among others. Amazon offers this bundle for $85, and it now comes with an NES-style housing (a $20 value) to complete your retro gaming build.
Vilros Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Starter Kit
If you already have a spare HDMI cable and MicroSD card lying around and just need a basic kit to get started, then this Raspberry Pi 3 model B bundle is for you. Like most kits, this starter bundle from Vilros includes the Raspberry Pi 3 B, two heat sinks, and a 2.5-amp USB power supply, as well as an attractive black plastic case. Available for just $49, this top-selling bundle is the cheapest Raspberry Pi 3 kit on this list.
Kano Computer Kit (2017 model)
For a nearly complete computer setup and a great project for kids and students, check out the Kano Raspberry Pi 3 Computer Kit. Along with the Raspberry Pi computer and enclosure, this bundle includes HDMI and USB cables, an 8GB MicroSD card, and a wireless keyboard with built-in touchpad.
Assemble the computer, hook it up to an HDMI display, and you’re ready to dig into the pre-installed games, coding apps, and learning software. The Kano Computer Kit is great for teachers, home-schoolers, computer clubs, and young tech enthusiasts, and is currently available for $100 from Amazon, a $20 savings.
NeeGo Raspberry Pi 3 Ultimate Starter Kit
In the market for an inexpensive tablet? Why not build one yourself instead? This kit from NeeGo is the ultimate in Raspberry Pi starter bundles, letting you create a full-fledged tablet computer setup. Along with the motherboard, the NeeGo starter kit comes with a Raspberry Pi housing attached to a vibrant 7-inch multitouch display.
You also get everything else you need, including a 16GB SD card loaded with NOOBS. A 40-percent discount knocks $100 off the price and brings the Neego Raspberry Pi 3 ultimate starter kit down to $150 on Amazon.
CanaKit Raspberry Pi Zero W Complete Starter Kit
This kit doesn’t actually use the Raspberry Pi 3, but instead features the new Pi Zero W computer. The Raspberry Pi Zero W features a smaller board with built-in wireless and Bluetooth connectivity. This kit includes a heat sink, power supply, 16GB card with NOOBS software pre-installed, mini HDMI adapter, and the official Raspberry Pi Zero case.
The case also comes with interchangeable lids depending on what you need to use it for – for instance, one has a camera hole for turning your Pi W into a wireless IP camera. This kit comes in at just $40 from Amazon.
