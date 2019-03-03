Digital Trends
Smart Home

What is the Internet of Things? Here’s a breakdown

Erika Rawes
By

The internet has become an integral part of our daily lives, and its has grown at lightning speed. From 1995 to 2016, the number of internet users grew from 44 million to 3.4 billion. If you take a second to really think about it, it actually wasn’t that long ago when going on the internet involved waiting for the phone line to be free, typing in your user name and password, hearing that horrible dial-up sound, and then feeling a sense of relief when you heard the male robot voice say “you’ve got mail.”

Broadband internet made things a lot easier. You could make a call and be on the web at the same time, and it no longer felt like an epic quest to do something like download a file. The internet became faster, more user-friendly, and more and more people started to see its advantages (outside of just porn and educational research). According to Speedtest.net, the average download speed over fixed broadband in the U.S. was 95.25 Mbps. and the upload speed was 32.88 Mbps between Q2 and Q3 of 2018.

Today, people are surprised to hear if another person doesn’t use the internet. As of 2018, roughly 9 out of 10 adults in the U.S. use the ‘net, and we don’t just use it on our computers. The Internet of Things has become a part of our daily lives as well.

You’ve probably heard of the “Internet of Things” or IoT, and you likely use IoT devices on a regular basis, but you may be wondering what the IoT is exactly. Is it the next evolution in the internet? We’re going to break it down.

What exactly is the Internet of Things?

virgin mobile tech disruptions internet of things concept home appliances connected to smartphone

By definition, the IoT is “the interconnection via the Internet of computing devices embedded in everyday objects, enabling them to send and receive data.” In other words, the IoT is connecting your stuff to the internet or to other stuff so it can do new stuff outside of the stuff it can already do (like control your stuff remotely and receive alerts and status updates).

What are IoT devices?

Things like smart light switches, smart thermostats, smart locks, home security cameras, and smart appliances are IoT devices. Smart homes products, from robot vacuums to smart pressure cookers, are all IoT devices.

Think of it this way: If it can connect to the internet or to some other device or network of devices that connects to the internet, and it’s not a computing device that would be expected to have an internet connection in order to perform its primary functions, it probably fits the bill.

How do Voice Assistants like Alexa fit into the equation?

amazon deals echo ring security fire and kindle all new plus 2nd gen bundle with philips hue bulb 1

Devices like Amazon Echo and Google Home are IoT devices. However, Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa can control more smart home products than Google Assistant or Siri. Alexa is present in the Echo devices, as well as other gadgets like headphones and thermostats.

Amazon appears to be competing to have Alexa become an IoT operating system where smart home consumers go to control their lights, locks, vacuums, cameras, and appliances all in one place.

What’s next for the IoT?

Some estimates say that by 2025, there will be upwards of 21 billion IoT devices. Other estimates say that number will be even higher. As more and more IoT products hit the market, people start to have this expectation that our household items — vacuums, appliances, lights — will be able to connect to Wi-Fi, and that they’ll be able to do so seamlessly and affordably.

Google Duplex can already carry out real world conversations. As assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant evolve into true A.I., they’ll likely support more IoT devices and features on those devices. This is not to say that all of our homes will be like Tony Stark’s, controlled by a Jarvis-like assistant. But hey, you never know. Back when we were first connecting to dial-up internet, most of us didn’t think we’d have speakers like Alexa and voice-controlled robotic vacuum cleaners.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Wi-Fi winter coats and folding fire pits
seasons 2 amazon primed interview echo look press
Smart Home

Adobe’s new survey finds voice technology is gaining in popularity, expanding

Adobe Analytics released its annual survey of 1,000+ consumers about voice technology and this year's results are promising for smartphone and smart speaker manufacturers who are seeing growing adoption of voice use.
Posted By Clayton Moore
best headphones sony mdr-1000x feature
Home Theater

Throw away those EarPods -- we dug up the best headphones in every style

Trolling the internet for hours to find headphones is no way to live. Instead, leverage our expertise and experience to find the best headphones for you. Here are our favorites, with all the features you want.
Posted By Parker Hall
unlock files with your face using the new dropbox app for windows 10 pc computer
Computing

Have a file too big for email? Here's how to send lots of data for free

Need to transfer a large file to somebody over the internet, but don't know how to do it? We'll teach you how to send large files over the internet using some of our favorite cloud services.
Posted By Anita George
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon crowdsourcing alexa answers echo plus 2nd gen
Smart Home

A popular podcast app finally makes its way to Alexa devices

Pocket Casts is a favorite app for podcast listeners on the go. Now it can be your go-to at home, too. A new Alexa skill for Pocket Casts is now available from the Alexa Skills Store so you can listen to it on your Echo speakers.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Amazon Dash
Smart Home

Amazon has stopped selling its press-to-order Dash buttons

Amazon has stopped selling its diminutive Dash device that lets you order everyday items with the push of a button. But don’t worry if you have a house full of them, as the ordering service will continue as usual.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
casper glow review feat
Smart Home

Can Casper’s Glow Light help the sleep deprived? I tried it to find out

Casper, the same company known for making luxury mattresses you can buy online, recently came out with a night light that’s design to help with sleep. Here's how things went with the Casper Glow Light.
Posted By Erika Rawes
jennair redefines luxury kitchen appliances noir column
Smart Home

Clean out and declutter your fridge with these Marie Kondo-like tips

Learn how to Marie Kondo your fridge by getting rid of the clutter, throwing away unnecessary items, and practicing great fridge management skills so that your refrigerator stays clean. It's time to tidy up.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
ring wired security products color night vision wi fi enabled video doorbell
Smart Home

A security flaw leaves Ring doorbells and cameras vulnerable to spying

Security researchers at Dojo by BullGuard showed a security vulnerability in Amazon's Ring Video Doorbell that allows a hacker to access video and audio and even inject counterfeit video.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
walmart google home deals bundles hub lifestyle 2
Smart Home

Walmart knocks down prices on Google Home devices and bundles

Walmart continues to offer appealing discounts and deals on Google Home devices and bundles. Save on Google Home, Google Home Hub, Google Home Mini 2-pack, and the Google Smart TV Kit including a Google Home Mini and a Chromecast device.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ooni koda 60 second pizza oven kodaoutdoorkitchen
Smart Home

This oven promises a perfect Neopolitan-style pizza in 60 seconds

Rule the next neighborhood cook-off with Ooni's high-temperature pizza oven. The Ooni Koda pizza oven promises jaw-dropping Neopolitan-style pizza in 60 seconds. The gas-fueled oven heats to and holds at 932 degrees Fahrenheit.
Posted By Bruce Brown
what is airbnb
Smart Home

What is AirBnb? Here’s all you need to know about being a guest or host

What is Airbnb? Here's everything you need to know before you book your stay or list travel accommodations on the popular homesharing site, which has had its fair share of controversy since its inception in 2008.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Erika Rawes
Giddel Toil
Smart Home

Hate poop? Then $500 may not be too much to pay for this toilet-cleaning robot

Which is better for cleaning your toilet: A good, old-fashioned toilet cleaning brush or a $500 robot toilet cleaner? We decided to take the robot for a couple of test runs to see whether the device is worth the cost.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator review
Smart Home

How cold should your fridge be? Searching for that magic number

It can be tricky to nail down the perfect temperature for a refrigerator, but tests suggest 37 degrees might be the magic number for the best-quality food and longest storage life.
Posted By Patrick Hearn