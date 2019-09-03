Previous Next 1 of 6

At this week’s IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin, Razer is announcing three refreshed Late 2019 versions of its 13-inch Blade Stealth gaming laptops. Promising a significant performance improvement from the last generation, the all-new Stealth models feature Intel’s 10th-generation Ice Lake processors under the hood. Higher-end versions also boast the GTX 1650 graphics card as standard — a first for a laptop of this size.

All of Razer’s new 13-inch Blade Stealth gaming laptops will ship in late September or early October with the Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor and 16GB of fixed RAM as standard. The ultrathin and ultralight design is unchanged from previous models. Pricing on a base model with this processor starts at $1,500. Separately introduced models with an FHD display and GTX 1650 graphics with 4GB of GDDR5 VRAM— or a 4K touch display and GTX 1650 graphics — will retail for $1,800, and $2,000, respectively.

Rivaling the early-2019 model with MX150 graphics, Razer’s new “Mercury White” model of the Blade Stealth will ship with the Core i7 processor and Intel’s Iris Plus integrated graphics. It features a total of 256 GB of storage and, considering the gaming enhancements delivered with Ice Lake, could be an excellent choice for light games like Overwatch. It also is being marketed as the model with the longest battery life.

The middle-range model of the new Blade Stealth gaming laptop, meanwhile, features an FHD matte display, as well as the Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor and GTX 1650 graphics. As for storage, it comes with a 512 GB PCIe SSD. This powerful graphics card is typically found in 15-inch laptops and has never been seen in a 13-inch laptop before. This likely will make the Blade Stealth an excellent choice for more demanding titles like Battlefield V.

The higher-end model with a 4K touch display features the same 512 GB of storage and the Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, as well as GTX 1650 graphics from the midrange model. Its display, however, offers slightly more vibrant images when compared to the FHD model. All feature 2 USB-C ports, and 2 USB-A ports, as well as WiFi , and Bluetooth 5.0

These new Blade Stealth models will join Razer’s expansive gaming lineup. That includes the thin and powerful Razer Blade 15, as well as the Razer Blade Pro 17, which is marketed as the “ultimate desktop replacement.”

Editors' Recommendations