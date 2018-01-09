Razer unveils Hyperflux wireless mouse and Nommo speaker line for gamers

Gaming specialist Razer has unveiled two new products in its range of high-end PC accessories at CES 2018. The Mamba Hyperflux is a truly wireless gaming mouse, while the Nommo speaker line will offer top-tier audio to complement the visuals on screen.

Razer’s new Hyperflux Wireless Power Technology allows compatible mouse mats to transfer power to a paired mouse without the need for any wires connecting the two. The mat creates a magnetic field that supplies power to the mouse directly, rather than using a bulky battery like other attempts at this kind of device. The end result is a wireless mouse that’s comparable in terms of weight to wired mice offering convenience and comfort to dedicated gamers.

While other companies have attempted to do wireless charging for mice, they have been unable to achieve true wireless power as their mice still need a battery to be charged,” said Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan. “HyperFlux Wireless Power Technology is a game changer in the world of wireless gaming.”

The Mamba Hyperflux is also outfitted with Razer’s Adaptive Frequency Technology, which continuously scans for the strongest possible signal in the 2.4GHz band in order to maintain a stable connection. The mouse will be available in the first quarter of 2018, and will be bundled with the Firefly Hyperflux mousemat at $250.

Meanwhile, the new Nommo line is set to give gamers a couple of appealing options when it comes to high-end audio equipment. The range has been designed with accurate audio positioning in mind, and will make it easier to accurately track noises in the environment while in-game.

The Nommo is described as an “everyday” 2.0 speaker system that utilizes Custom Woven Glass Fiber 3-inch drivers to deliver a clear, crisp sound, with elongated rear-firing bass ports that deliver bass without distortion. A Chroma variant will also be available, with USB connectivity and a built-in digital-to-analog converter.

The Nommo Pro is a THX-certified 2.1 speaker system that’s a cut above the standard edition. It can simulate Dolby 5.1 surround sound, and features USB, Bluetooth, and optical connectivity options, as well as a 3.5-millimeter jack.

Nommo will cost $100, Nommo Chroma will cost $150, and Nommo Pro is priced at $500. The standard models are available now via Razer’s online store, with the Pro model set to follow at a later time.