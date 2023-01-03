Large gaming laptops are back, and even Razer is getting in on the fun. The company has teased the launch of two new large-format gaming laptops: the Razer Blade 16 and the Razer Blade 18. Both laptops are new to the lineup and don’t yet replace the existing models, which include the Razer Blade 15 and Blade 17.

There’s very little being revealed at the moment, though — beyond the sizes, of course. Razer has only added a smattering of details for now, though more is surely coming on these new gaming laptops. First off, both new gaming laptops will use the latest 13th-gen Intel Core i9 HX processors, as well as RTX 40-series graphics up to an RTX 4090.

The result? The Razer Blade 18 is the company’s most powerful laptop ever, while the Razer Blade 16 has “more graphics power per inch than any other 16-inch laptop on the market.” We’ve not seen gaming laptops with that specific comparison used before, which emphasizes performance within the limitations of a very thin-and-light laptop.

It will be interesting to see the performance difference between these two laptops, especially since the delta between the Blade 15 and 17 was fairly small. Razer seems to be promising a larger difference with the Razer Blade 18.

Most of the major gaming laptop manufacturers have brought an 18-inch gaming laptop to CES this year. In addition to the Razer Blade 18, the Alienware m18 and Acer Predator Helios 18 300 have been introduced.

More details on the Razer Blade 16 and 18 will be announced as CES 2023 progresses, but they’re already some of the most anticipated new gaming laptops from the show so far.

