Razer’s 27-inch WQHD gaming monitor is discounted from $800 to $460

Aaron Mamiit
By
Luke Larsen/Digital Trends

Razer is probably most well known for their laptops, especially if you’re the sort of person who wants to have something that can compete in size with the Macbook Air and Dell XPS. Well, what you might not know is that Razer also makes monitors, and since it’s Razer and have a pedigree in gaming, it’s a pretty great monitor. With a high refresh rate, excellent color reproduction, and Razer Synapse integration so you can pair it with your other Razer gear, it’s well worth grabbing it if you’re in the ecosystem.

Of course, it is a bit on the pricey side, which is why we’re happy to see monitor deals on it, like this one from Walmart which brings it down to $460 from $800, which is a surprisingly good price for a gaming monitor so packed with features. While you’re here, it might also be worth checking out these gaming PC deals if you don’t have one and want to pair your new monitor with something.

Why you should buy the Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor

You may own one of the best gaming PCs, but without a proper display, you won’t be able to enjoy the best PC games. Razer, one of the most trusted names in the gaming peripherals industry, will make sure that you do with the Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor. True to its name, it features a 27-inch screen with WQHD resolution, which will allow it to display your favorite games with sharp details and vivid colors. The monitor also offers a 165Hz refresh rate, which determines how often the images are updated, with higher refresh rates like this one resulting in smoother movements.

You may have previously experienced stuttering and screen tearing, which break the immersion during gameplay. The Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor aims to eliminate these issues with the help of AMD’s FreeSync Premium and Nvidia’s G-Sync, which work with your PC’s graphics card. The Razer Raptor 27 also oozes style with the Razer Chroma RGB lighting system, and it can keep your desk clutter-free with its built-in cable management.

The Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor will be a worthwhile addition to any gaming setup, especially now that you can get it for less than half its sticker price of $800. Walmart’s $420 discount makes it very affordable at just $380, but we’re not sure how much time is left for you to be able to get the gaming monitor for this cheap. To make sure that you secure your own Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor for this lowered price, you need to proceed with the purchase immediately.

Aaron Mamiit
This gaming laptop just had its price slashed from $1,400 to $900
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

Gaming computers are expensive. As games and graphics get better, the demands on hardware get more, well, demanding. Thankfully laptop deals occasionally cut a nice chunk of change off the some quality gaming laptops. For instance, Best Buy has an incredible deal right now on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop. It's price has been dropped from $1,400 down to $900. A $500 discount is nothing to snub your nose at, so grab it before Best Buy takes it away.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is featured in our roundup of the best gaming laptops as the best portable gaming laptop you can buy, as it's incredibly lightweight and slim at about 3.5 lbs. with thickness of just 0.70 of an inch. It's also equipped with a 14-inch display, which is smaller than the typical 15-inch screens of gaming laptops, but it offers Full HD resolution for vivid details and a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay. The gaming laptop also packs Asus' ROG Intelligent Cooling technology, which lets the system choose between different cooling modes, depending on what's necessary to prevent overheating.

Read more
This HP gaming PC with an RTX 3070 is $750 off right now
HP Omen 45L with the front panel removed.

Often the home of great gaming PC deals, HP has an excellent offer on the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop right now. Usually priced at $2,300, it's down to $1,550 for a limited time only so you save a huge $750 off the regular price. It's packed with great hardware so it's an unmissable offer if you're keen to have an established gaming desktop in your home or gaming den. Keen to know more? Let's take a look at everything you need to know before you tap the buy button below.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 45L
HP is known for making some of the best gaming PCs with the HP Omen range a particular highlight. In the case of this HP Omen 45L, you get an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor along with 16GB of HyperX memory to start you off well. From there, there's 512GB of SSD storage accompanied by 1TB of regular hard drive space, so there's plenty of storage room for installing all your favorite games and storing essential files without an issue. Most important for any gaming rig is its graphics card and here, we have a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 with 8GB of dedicated VRAM. A well-balanced set of components, the HP Omen 45L means you'll be able to play all the latest games without a hitch. All you need to do is add on one of the best gaming monitors, and you're good to go for the foreseeable future.

Read more
Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti is $1,000 off
The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with RGB lighting on the background.

If you're on the hunt for the top gaming laptop deals that money can buy, you should turn your attention towards Razer's $1,000 discount for the Razer Blade 15. Instead of $3,000, you'll be paying $2,000 for this powerful machine. It's still not cheap, but if you're a serious gamer who wants nothing but the best possible gaming experience from your laptop, this is an offer that you shouldn't refuse.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop
While it's the Razer Blade 14 that's sitting on top of our roundup of the best gaming laptops, you can't go wrong with the Razer Blade 15 if you want a larger screen to better appreciate the graphics of today's best PC games. The 15.6-inch display features Full HD resolution with a refresh rate of up to 360Hz, on an ultra-portable body that's just about 17mm thin and weighing 4.40 lbs. The Razer Blade 15 is an excellent companion for gaming while on the go.

Read more