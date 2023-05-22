Razer is probably most well known for their laptops, especially if you’re the sort of person who wants to have something that can compete in size with the Macbook Air and Dell XPS. Well, what you might not know is that Razer also makes monitors, and since it’s Razer and have a pedigree in gaming, it’s a pretty great monitor. With a high refresh rate, excellent color reproduction, and Razer Synapse integration so you can pair it with your other Razer gear, it’s well worth grabbing it if you’re in the ecosystem.

Of course, it is a bit on the pricey side, which is why we’re happy to see monitor deals on it, like this one from Walmart which brings it down to $460 from $800, which is a surprisingly good price for a gaming monitor so packed with features. While you’re here, it might also be worth checking out these gaming PC deals if you don’t have one and want to pair your new monitor with something.

Why you should buy the Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor

You may own one of the best gaming PCs, but without a proper display, you won’t be able to enjoy the best PC games. Razer, one of the most trusted names in the gaming peripherals industry, will make sure that you do with the Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor. True to its name, it features a 27-inch screen with WQHD resolution, which will allow it to display your favorite games with sharp details and vivid colors. The monitor also offers a 165Hz refresh rate, which determines how often the images are updated, with higher refresh rates like this one resulting in smoother movements.

You may have previously experienced stuttering and screen tearing, which break the immersion during gameplay. The Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor aims to eliminate these issues with the help of AMD’s FreeSync Premium and Nvidia’s G-Sync, which work with your PC’s graphics card. The Razer Raptor 27 also oozes style with the Razer Chroma RGB lighting system, and it can keep your desk clutter-free with its built-in cable management.

The Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor will be a worthwhile addition to any gaming setup, especially now that you can get it for less than half its sticker price of $800. Walmart’s $420 discount makes it very affordable at just $380, but we’re not sure how much time is left for you to be able to get the gaming monitor for this cheap. To make sure that you secure your own Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor for this lowered price, you need to proceed with the purchase immediately.

