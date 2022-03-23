The redesigned MacBook Air may look something like this

Apple is set to release a redesigned MacBook Air later this year, and rumors about the new look have been tantalizing so far. YouTuber and conceptual artist ZONEofTECH has taken these rumors and created some mockups that feel strikingly on point.

As reported by Notebookcheck, the YouTuber used everything already leaked about the MacBook Air, as well as Apple’s current design language and recent releases, to create a mockup that he believes is the most accurate to date.

The first thing to note is the design of the chassis. It has a more squared-off body with rounded edges. This is clearly based on the MacBook Pro 14 that was recently released, as well as the most recent designs for the iPhone, iPad Air, iPad Mini, and iPad Pro. ZONEofTECH’s reasoning for this is sound.

The current MacBook Air design had a consistent aesthetic with the previous generations of MacBook Pro, so it would make sense for Apple to keep that up here.

The chassis initially looks thicker than the current MacBook Air, and that’s certainly true toward the front. However, the video points out that the highest point of this render is actually a bit shorter than the current MacBook Air, making the device slimmer overall.

ZONEofTECH also believes the MacBook Air will come in a variety of colors, something other leakers have suggested as well. The colors available would fall in line with the colors available on the iMac, and it would even have a contrasting white keyboard like the Magic Keyboard that ships with the desktop.

The render keeps the same 13.3-inch display, but also adds a notch. This creates a uniform look for the displays, which is again what the whole project was trying to accomplish. They also wanted to keep the keyboard the same size – which is consistent with every MacBook. But in order to make that work, ZONEofTECH had to cut the height of the trackpad.

The render also includes a Thunderbolt 4 port on either side, as well as a MagSafe connection and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The limited ports make sense since the Air won’t be targeted at professionals who need all the extra ports.

All in all, it’s an interesting design that gives us a glimpse of what Apple may have in store for customers in the near future.

