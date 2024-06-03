 Skip to main content
An unexpected phone brand is about to make its gaming laptop debut

Redmagic showing two laptops.
RedMagic

When you think of RedMagic, you usually think of gaming smartphones like the RedMagic 8 Pro. But this time, as spotted in Geekbench, RedMagic is debuting in the gaming laptop arena. The RedMagic GN001J gaming laptop is confirmed to launch in June, but no specific date is available.

We do know, however, that this gaming laptop will pack an Intel Core i9-13950HX mobile processor, part of the last-gen Raptor Lake series, which would provide you with 24 cores and 32 threads at your disposal. This is an older chip, unfortunately, which hints that the device may land on the cheaper end of the spectrum.

Even though no price has been confirmed, we do know that RedMagic’s first gaming laptop will feature an Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics card, which would promise some decent gaming performance. We do know that it will have a 280W power adapter, though, according to the Geekbench posting.

Although this is RedMagic’s first gaming laptop, it’s certainly not its first step into the PC world. The company also has a PC gaming monitor, mouse, mousepad, and keyboard in its current lineup. The Chinese company made headlines by being the first company to integrate a cooling fan in its phones, followed by a gaming phone with an under-display camera in the RedMagic 7 Pro. Gaming smartphones might remain a niche, but there’s certainly some room for some disruption within the gaming laptop space.

We’ll have to wait for more official info to see what else the first RedMagic GN001J gaming laptop will bring, and what markets the device will sell in.

