 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AMD’s RX 9060 XT could beat the RX 9070 in an unexpected way

By
The RX 7600 XT graphics card on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

While Nvidia is getting ready to expand its list of the best graphics cards, AMD is also not resting on its laurels. We expect to see the RX 9060 XT and non-XT this year, but details are slim. Today’s leak fills in some important blanks about the possible specs of the card, and one specification in particular stands out as a huge upgrade over not just the predecessor, but also the flagship RX 9000 GPUs.

This leak comes from VideoCardz which appears to be using its own sources this time. It’s unclear whether it’s true, so take it all with a huge grain of salt — but as long as you’re ready for some delightful speculation, let’s dive right in.

Recommended Videos

The publication claims that the RX 9060 XT will feature two memory configurations, including 8GB and 16GB variants. This isn’t unexpected; we’ve already seen AMD adopt this approach in the RX 7600 XT, and Nvidia is likely to use it in the RTX 5060 Ti, too.

Related

The downside for AMD compared to Nvidia is that Team Red will only equip the GPU with GDDR6 memory running at 20Gbps; a major downgrade compared to Nvidia’s GDDR7. If the RX 9060 XT sports a 128-bit memory bus (just like the previous generation has), it’ll have very limited bandwidth as a result.

Radeon logo on the RX 7600 XT graphics card.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

AMD board partners reportedly claim that the RX 9060 XT will sport 2,048 stream processors (SPs). This is not unexpected, as the RX 9060 XT is essentially meant to be an RX 9070 XT cut in half, and that GPU comes with 4,096 cores (which is essentially what the SPs are).

The truly interesting part comes in the form of majorly boosted clock speeds. The RX 9060 XT is said to come with a 2,620MHz game clock and a massive boost clock of 3,230MHz. Yes, that’s right: 3.2GHz clock speeds on a budget-friendly card. Whether this turns out to be true or not is uncertain, but that’d be a major uplift for AMD and could make up for the limited bandwidth.

Lastly, the GPU is said to use a 500-watt power supply that might need to be upgraded to 550W if the model is overclocked, and it’ll feature three display connectors as opposed to four.

I won’t lie, this leak sounds almost too good to be true, but the RX 9070 XT finally managed to break past the 3GHz barrier, so it’s possible that this will be proven right in a couple of months. AMD is rumored to announce the RX 9060 XT at Computex in May.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
AMD’s RX 9070 XT could soon cost a lot more than it does now
An Asus RX 9070 XT TUF GPU.

After the way Nvidia's RTX 50-series ended up being called a "paper launch," many breathed a sigh of relief when AMD's RX 9000 series appeared on the shelves in much larger quantities. However, once this initial shipment is sold, AMD could face the same problem as the rest of the best graphics cards: Price hikes, price hikes everywhere.

The cards officially hit the shelves yesterday, and many were spotted far above the recommended list price (MSRP), with some overclocked models priced at up to $250 more than the $600 starting price. However, AMD spoke several times about working with its partners to ensure wide availability at MSRP, and indeed, many retailers had some models up for sale. Those MSRP cards were only around for a short time, though, and they might never come back, according to retailers.

Read more
Not this again — AMD’s RX 9070 XT may cost up to $250 more than MSRP
Gigabyte's RX 9070 XT GPU.

AMD is joining the battle against some of Nvidia's best graphics cards. The RX 9070 XT and its non-XT counterpart should now (hopefully) start flooding the shelves, and gamers are hoping to see them at their recommended list price (MSRP). Unfortunately, some models may cost up to $250 more from the get-go, which is similar to all of Nvidia's recent RTX 50-series releases where the GPUs cost much more than they should.

Although the cards aren't technically up for sale just yet, Best Buy seems to have plenty of RX 9070 XT and non-XT models listed -- they're just marked as "coming soon."

Read more
An AMD RX 9060 XT with 16GB would ruin Nvidia’s second-hand market
Several AMD RX 9000 series graphics cards.

I know, I know we're all hopped up about the RX 9070 XT and 9070 launch -- I know I am. But looking beyond the potential big win AMD is on for with its first RDNA4 graphics cards, I'm also particularly excited about the potential for the rumored 9060 XT. Not because it'll be cheaper again -- it will be -- but because it might have up to 16GB of VRAM. That's going to wreck Nvidia's long-term second-hand card market, which could have a much greater impact on AMD's market share over the long term.

It's all just rumors for now, and some of my colleagues are much less excited by this than I am, but I think there's some real potential here for this little card to be a game changer.
Hitting the VRAM wall
Video memory, or VRAM, has been a front-and centre feature of graphics card spec sheets for generations, but it's started to matter a lot more in recent years. While flagship graphics cards have exploded in their VRAM quantities, with the 5090 now offering 32GB, most mainstream cards have been getting by with less. It was only a couple of generations ago that the flagship RTX 3080 only had 10GB of VRAM, and outside of the top few models, you'll still see 12GB, 10GB, or even 8GB.

Read more