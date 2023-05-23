 Skip to main content
Samsung brings a 2023 update to its M8 smart monitors

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Samsung has announced its latest lineup of Smart Monitors, which includes the M8, M7, and M5 models.

The model numbers for each smart monitor are M80C, M70C, and M50C respectively. Samsung notes that the 2023 lineup has a focus on increased productivity, personalized experience, and entertainment.

All three models will be available in 32-inch and 27-inch options, but they will vary in terms of resolution, brightness, and color options. The Samsung M8 will feature a UHD resolution with 400 nits brightness, in addition to Warm White, Daylight Blue, Sunset Pink, and Spring Green color options. The Samsung M7 will feature a UHD resolution with 300 nits brightness and a Warm White color coloring. The Samsung M5 will feature a Full HD resolution with 250 nits brightness and Black or White color options.

The Samsung M8, in particular, is the follow-up to the 32-inch Samsung M8 Smart Monitor, which launched for $700. That model had such highlight features as the Samsung Game Hub and the then newly released Phone Link application.

Other display features on the monitors include HDR 10+1 for the Samsung M8, while both the M8 and M7 feature a 99% sRGB color gamut. All three displays have a flat display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 16:9 aspect ratio. Design-wise, the M8 and M7 are slim with a width of 11.39 millimeters, coupled with a herringbone pattern in the back. Both models have a movable stand that can rotate 90 degrees.

The monitors also include a multiview feature that allows you to use several programs in full screen at once without having to switch to different apps.

For cameras, the Samsung M8 features an attachable FHD resolution SlimFit camera, that includes such video conferencing features as auto framing and compatibility with Google Meet. Meanwhile, the brand said the Samsung M7 and M5 both feature compatible cameras with no other details.

New functionality features on the Samsung M8, M7, and M5 models include My Contents, which allows the peripherals to detect registered smartphones via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) when they are in standby mode. The screen will light up and display information such as photos, calendars, and weather, among others. The monitor will go back to standby mode once the connected device is out of range, Samsung said.

As mentioned, the 2023 Smart Monitor lineup includes Samsung Gaming Hub, which allows you to play games sourced from popular streaming services, including Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube.

Like many Samsung products, the monitors support a built-in SmartThings Hub, which you can control remotely via the SmartThings app on a smartphone. You can direct smart home functionalities such as turning off lights and adjusting the thermostat. In addition, the M8 and M7 have voice assistant support for Samsung Bixby and Amazon Alexa.

Samsung’s connectivity features also allow the monitors to wirelessly communicate with devices and peripherals of other brands, such as iPhone, iPad, and Mac, in addition to mice and keyboards.

For input, the Samsung M8 and M7 include one HDMI 2.0, two USB-A, and one USB-C (65-watt) ports, while the Samsung M5 includes two HDMI 1.4 and two USB-A ports. Each monitor also has two 5-watt speakers.

Samsung’s 2023 Smart Monitor lineup will be available in June selling on Samsung.com as well as at select U.S. retailers. The Samsung M8 will sell starting at $650, while the Samsung M7 will sell starting at $550, and the Samsung M5 will sell starting at $280.

