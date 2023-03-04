 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Your excuse to buy this 34-inch curved Samsung QHD monitor

Aaron Mamiit
By
The ultra-wide Samsung gaming monitor displaying a rainbow pattern,

If you’ve always wanted to buy a curved monitor but you’ve never found a good reason to push through with the purchase, this may be what you’ve been waiting for — Samsung’s $200 discount for the 34-inch Samsung S65UA Curved Monitor with Ultra WHQD resolution. You’ll only have to pay $500 instead of the original price of $700, but like most monitor deals involving top brands, we’re expecting this offer to disappear after only a short time online.

Why you should buy the 34-inch Samsung S65UA Curved Monitor

Whether you’ll be working on creative projects, playing video games, or multitasking between several apps, the Samsung S65UA, with its 21:9 aspect ratio and Ultra WQHD resolution, will make sure that you maximize your screen real estate, while showing you sharp details and vivid colors. Compared with straight displays, curved screens can provide a more immersive experience when playing single-player games, reduce glare and reflections, and slightly save on desk space, according to our computer monitor buying guide. The 1000R curvature of the screen on the Samsung S65UA matches the curve of the human field of sight, which not only enhances productivity as you can view everything at a glance, but also reduces eye strain when you’re looking at the screen for long hours.

The Samsung S65UA Curved Monitor supports AMD’s FreeSync technology, which synchronizes the monitor with your computer’s graphics card to eliminate tearing and stuttering, and it comes with the Auto Source Switch feature that displays the signal from new devices that you plug in. It’s equipped with an abundance of ports — namely USB-A, USB-C, HDMI and DisplayPort, and LAN — so you won’t have trouble making the necessary connections for your setup.

You need a display like the 34-inch Samsung S65UA Curved Monitor to give justice to your PC’s processing power, especially if you’ve just upgraded by taking advantage of desktop computer deals or gaming PC deals. It’s on sale from Samsung at $200 off, which makes it cheaper at $500 compared to its sticker price of $700. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to buy it at this price, so why leave it up to chance? Add the 34-inch Samsung S65UA Curved Monitor to your cart and check out right now.

